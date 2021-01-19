UMF Corporation Announces Laboratory Results Showing its Micrillon® Yarns Inactivate Human Coronavirus and Human Influenza A H1N1, and Destroy MRSA and E. coli

SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF Corporation today announced that testing from award-winning contract research organization Integrated Pharma Services confirms that UMF's Micrillon® sheath and core fiber demonstrates significant antiviral properties against Human Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and Human Influenza A H1N1 virus in just minutes. The Micrillon sheath and core fiber, spun into a yarn and knitted into a material, also demonstrates significant antibacterial efficacy (100% kill) against Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and E. coli 0157:H7. These findings have significant implications for numerous applications, including various yarn types for woven and knitted textiles such as towels, privacy curtains and personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We are thrilled with the results of the Micrillon testing, which show definitively that it inactivates Human Coronavirus and Human Influenza, and destroys MRSA and E. coli," said UMF Corporation CEO George Clarke. "The results are a testament to our commitment to researching and developing high-performance products for infection prevention and commercial cleaning and disinfection. There are significant implications for industries including healthcare – where it can be included in PPE – as well as hospitality and education, which are more focused than ever before on infection prevention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We plan to incorporate Micrillon splitable bicomponent microfiber in all our PerfectCLEAN products later this year."

UMF's Micrillon is a rechargeable, broad spectrum, polymer additive that can be incorporated into films, plastics and fibers, and charged with chlorine molecules. The Micrillon chemistry recharges for the life of the product, and will not leach into the environment. When bacteria and mold come into contact with a Micrillon surface, they are eliminated; viruses are inactivated. UMF introduced the first Micrillon product, the C-PULL for healthcare privacy curtains, in 2019. In this case, Micrillon was incorporated into a unique high-performance fiber made by Tennessee-based Universal Fiber Systems. Additional fibers, including a 50% polyester, 50% polyamide hollow-core segmented pie has been developed and is currently being tested. Antiviral efficacy testing was conducted based on ISO Standard 18184:2019: Determination of Antiviral Activity of Textile Products.

"We conducted antimicrobial efficacy testing of Micrillon in our laboratory and I am pleased to announce the results demonstrated that it was effective against Influenza and Coronavirus strains when challenged at 10, 30 and 120 minutes," said Dr. Mina Izadjoo, President and Chief Science Officer of Integrated Pharma Services. "We are preparing a manuscript on the results of the Micrillon antimicrobial studies for submission to peer reviewed journals."

Integrated Pharma Services is currently conducting additional tests of new Micrillon fibers, including Micrillon 50% PET / 50% PA bicomponent splitable hollow core filament that separates into 16 triangular fibers and a 4DG Micrillon fiber.

Dr. Izadjoo added, "Integrated Pharma Services is committed to providing solutions for hard-to-treat human diseases and we are thrilled to be part of the UMF Micrillon studies. We are very pleased to have entered into a collaborative effort with UMF and look forward to helping with advancement of novel solutions for current and emerging infectious diseases."

About Integrated Pharma Services LLC

Integrated Pharma Services (IPS) LLC is an Award-Winning Contract Research Organization (CRO) and reliable partner to potential customers. IPS engages Ph.D. level scientists and skilled technical staff to design, conduct experiments, and report scientific data. IPS, with support from the State of Maryland, recently established a mask manufacturing facility in Rockville, MD.

http://www.integratedpharmaservices.com

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. http://www.perfectclean.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter

