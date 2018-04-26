UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards

In addition, on April 24, 2018, for the third consecutive year, UMH has won Manufactured Housing Institute's Land-Lease Community of the Year Award. The 2018 Midwest Land-Lease Community of the Year was awarded to Woods Edge, located in West Lafayette, Indiana. This 597 site all-age community provides a peaceful country setting with numerous amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and a beautifully landscaped fishing lake.

UMH is proud to receive both of these awards as it showcases dedication to providing quality affordable housing at all locations. Over the past 50 years, the Company has built, managed and upgraded manufactured home communities. UMH's innovative approach, focusing on value-added acquisitions and embracing rental homes, has resulted in increased occupancy.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

