UNCLE BEN'S® Introduces New Ready-to-Heat Rice & Beans Varieties to Unlock More Flavorful Mealtime Options

CHICAGO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UNCLE BEN'S®, the number one global rice brand, announced it is expanding its ready-to-heat portfolio with three new rice and beans varieties: UNCLE BEN'S® READY RICE® Long Grain & Black Beans with Cilantro Lime Flavor, UNCLE BEN'S® READY RICE® Brown Rice & Black Beans with Corn, Peppers and Spice, and UNCLE BEN'S® READY RICE® Brown Jasmine & Edamame with Carrots, Garlic and Onion Flavor.

"People are already using our READY RICE® products as a starting point because it's easy and tasty," said Ashley Findlay, UNCLE BEN'S® senior brand manager. "With the introduction of our rice and beans flavors, we want to give consumers more flavorful, interesting and complete meal options that also contain plenty of the good stuff, like protein and fiber."

For more than 70 years, UNCLE BEN'S® Brand has been providing consumers a wide range of meal options that are tasty and easy to prepare. Like all UNCLE BEN'S® READY RICE® products, these new varieties are heated up in just 90 seconds, with minimal prep time or cleanup needed.

The globally inspired rice and beans products continue to expand the brand's flavor footprint. The UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Rice & Black Beans is a classic base for a southwestern recipe while the UNCLE BEN'S® Long Grain & Black Beans with Cilantro Lime pairs well with Latin flavors. And the UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Jasmine & Edamame is an easy base and complement to any Asian dish.

UNCLE BEN'S® rice and beans varieties can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a meal. The new offerings, as well as other UNCLE BEN'S® products, are available online and at major retailers nationwide.

About the UNCLE BEN'S® Brand

The UNCLE BEN'S® Brand, the number one rice brand in the world, is proud to offer a wide range of rice dishes with flavors and textures that will help bring more to your meals, both for savory main courses and convenient side dishes. The UNCLE BEN'S® Brand offers a wide variety of white, whole grain brown, and flavored rices in cook times ranging from 30 minutes to 90 seconds, as well as rice for food service operations such as restaurants, schools and hospitals. The first mass-produced parboiled rice, UNCLE BEN'S® Brand products can be found around the world. The UNCLE BEN'S® Brand products are manufactured by Mars Food, part of Mars, Incorporated. For more information, visit www.unclebens.com.

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing dinnertime food business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the dinner table. Headquartered in London, Mars Food's portfolio of leading brands includes: UNCLE BEN'S®, DOLMIO®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, MASTERFOODS®, MIRACOLI®, TASTY BITE®, SUZI WAN®, EBLY®, ROYCO®, KAN TONG®, ABU SIOUF®, RARIS®, and PAMESELLO®. Our purpose – Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. – drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated.

