Under the Patronage of H.E. Mr. Majed Bin Abdullah AlHogail, the Minister of the Ministry of Municipal & Rural Affairs & Housing Presents the 2023 Saudi Construction Excellence Summit on November 20 & 21 at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton, KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20 & 21, the Ministry of Municipal & Rural Affairs & Housing and XS Conferences and Exhibitions present the highly anticipated 2023 Saudi Construction Excellence Summit. The Summit is poised to bring together an impressive cohort of over 40 distinguished international figures from the realms of smart cities; contracting companies; architects; consultants; investment companies; law firms; government branches; and technology representatives. A focal point of the Summit will be the more than 40 speakers and 15 panel discussions.

Delving into the theme "Achieving Construction Excellence Through Future Technologies & Strategies" the Summit will illuminate the pivotal role that public/private partnerships play in driving both domestic and global progress. This year's Summit continues to facilitate connections between commercial enterprises and government branches of the Kingdom. The goal being to foster innovation and the exchange of knowledge transfer between influencers and decision makers.

H.E. Mr. Majed Bin Abdullah AlHogail, the visionary behind this international Summit, highlighted the Summit's significance, stating "the Summit has a mandate to give insights into the thriving opportunities, in the infrastructure and construction sector, which are disrupting past industry norms." The Summit will act as a forum for interactive discussions that unite industry leaders, policy makers, and government officials from across the globe. By promoting constructive and enduring dialogues, to foster bilateral cooperation and global collaboration in the realm of municipal, rural and housing affairs, the Summit seeks to promote the adoption of best practices and innovative initiatives that enhance public welfare and national commerce.

A highlight of the Summit will be the first annual "Pitch Competition" providing innovative entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their business ideas. All participants present their business ideas in front of all conference attendees, with feedback from experienced judges. The presenter of the winning idea receives a $15,000 cash prize.

