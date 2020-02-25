Underrated Tour Powered By Rakuten Kicks Off Year 2 With Incredibly Talented Boys And Girls In The Windy City

75 boys and 75 girls, high school grades 9-12; Panelists: AJ Rompza, Personal Trainer and Chicago Native , Cappie Pondexter, Former WNBA Player and Olympic Gold Medalist, Nate Robinson, 11-Year NBA veteran and Former Chicago Bulls Guard

The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten kicked off this past weekend and did not disappoint. 75 boys and 75 girls came from more than 10 states across the country to play and showcase their talent on the court, ultimately vying for 16 spots, split evenly among boys and girls, to represent the North region in the Tour Championship taking place this April in San Francisco. Participants were surprised with a speaker panel including speakers/athletes AJ Rompza, Cappie Pondexter and Nate Robinson, who shared their Underrated stories and words of wisdom to the high school athletes. Stephen Curry will announce the North finalists across his social channels (@StephenCurry30) this Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

QUOTE HIGHLIGHTS:

"A remarkable concept for hard working, goal-oriented high school players who are looking for a measuring stick." - Parent - TWEET HERE

"Whoa. Chicago just set the bar for the first stop on Stephen Curry's Underrated Tour. Some kids' lives and trajectory was forever changed this weekend." - Derek Ellison (ISR Scouting Service Director of Recruiting) - TWEET HERE

"I am beyond blessed to have been a part of this amazing opportunity. Thank you Underrated and Stephen Curry." - Payton Fields, Sophomore Scott High School - Covington, KY (Female Participant) - TWEET HERE

"Everything we had here with both events, in terms of the boys and girls, far exceeded any expectations I had. It was great to see players compete so hard for two really long sessions. The girls were just outstanding. It was amazing." - Brandon Payne (Stephen Curry's Personal Trainer)

"I wish there was a camp like this around when I was their age." - Nate Robinson (11-year NBA Veteran, Former Chicago Bull Guard)

About The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten

The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten is back for a second year, this time across U.S. cardinal points: Kicking off with Chicago in the North (February 22nd-23rd), Dallas in the South (March 7th-8th), Washington, D.C. out East (March 14th-15th), Los Angeles out West (March 21st-22nd), with a championship close-out in the Bay Area (April 3rd-5th).

Year 2 of the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten returns Stateside, bigger and better, after its international launch last year. All tour stops will be co-gender and free, and the top eight girls and boys from each region (64 finalists plus a parent/ guardian), will be flown to the Bay Area Championship, courtesy of United Airlines. The 64 finalists will compete for two coveted spots in Curry's Under Armour Select Camp. Other offerings include the same specialized training from Stephen's on-court trainer, Brandon Payne, providing America's most promising athletes with best in class resources (drills, off-court education, personal skills development, expert panels, etc.), knowledge and access.

For more information on the Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten, please visit us on online , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

