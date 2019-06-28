Underwater Lighting Markets: 2015-2027 Overview & Outlook

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Underwater Lighting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Underwater Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include replacement of traditional lighting with led underwater lighting, technological developments to meet the increasing demand for high-end products and addition of the cameras and the accessories that are helpful in dangerous situations.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Replacement of Traditional Lighting with LED Underwater Lighting

3.1.2 Technological Developments to Meet the Increasing Demand for High-End Products

3.1.3 Addition of the Cameras and the Accessories that are Helpful in Dangerous Situations

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Underwater Lighting Market, By Light Source

4.1 Halogen

4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

4.3 Metal Halide Lights

4.4 Xenon

4.5 Other Light Sources



5 Underwater Lighting Market, By Installation Type

5.1 New Installations

5.2 Retrofit Installations



6 Underwater Lighting Market, By Mounting Type

6.1 Flush Mounted

6.2 Surface Mounted

6.3 Thru-Hull Mount

6.4 Other Mounting Types



7 Underwater Lighting Market, By Configuration

7.1 Hand Held

7.2 Head Mounted

7.3 Other Configurations



8 Underwater Lighting Market, By Application

8.1 Boat/Yacht Lighting

8.2 Civil

8.3 Decoration Lighting

8.4 Dock Lighting

8.5 Fountains

8.6 Military

8.7 Swimming Pools

8.8 Water Features Lighting

8.9 Other Applications



9 Underwater Lighting Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 UK

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Acuity Brands

11.2 Aqualuma

11.3 Attwood

11.4 Eaton

11.5 Hayward Industries Inc.

11.6 Lumishore

11.7 Oceanled

11.8 Shadow Caster Inc.

11.9 Signify

11.10 T-H Marine



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acrdrd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

