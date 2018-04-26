Unirac Expands Solutions Offering with Acquisition of Residential Attachments Specialist SolarHooks

"We're excited to provide a total solution for solar installers," said Peter Lorenz, President and CEO of Unirac, Inc. "Our customers have been asking us for a complete product line with the quality of Unirac's engineering and supply chain." The acquisition also demonstrates Unirac's strength and its ability to take advantage of market opportunities. "As we celebrate our 20th year, this investment reflects our confidence in the solar industry and our commitment to our customers," said Lorenz.

Unirac's acquisition of SolarHooks' product lines is the result of an extensive market review. "We surveyed the entire market and concluded that SolarHooks has the best technologies and best value for our customers," said Ernest Gallegos, Director of Products at Unirac. SolarHooks' product portfolio includes a variety of attachment and flashing solutions for residential tile and composition shingle roofs. The company also plans to release an improved tile replacement solution. "We're excited to join Unirac and extend our customer reach," said Brady Session, co-founder of SolarHooks. "Our success is based on our relentless efforts to make things happen for our customers," added Chad Robinson, co-founder of SolarHooks. "We found great alignment in Unirac, who shares the same passion for our customers."

J.P. Bretl, a Managing Director of Tenex Capital Management, Unirac's lead investor along with management, remarked, "We look forward to working with Unirac's leadership team to further enhance its market leadership position in solar panel mounting systems by bringing additional best-in-class solutions to its portfolio."

Unirac provides innovative mounting solutions for solar photovoltaics. The company has a portfolio of industry leading residential, commercial and utility scale solutions. Unirac's high quality and competitively priced products are backed by responsive customer support, integrated software solutions, robust engineering services, certified quality, and supply chain excellence. With 20 years of customer service, Unirac has 5GW of experience and more than 500,000 installations worth of knowledge. Partnering with Unirac leverages experience that makes a difference. For more information, visit www.unirac.com and follow @Unirac on Twitter or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SolarHooks is a solar mounting systems manufacturer with a focus on delivering high-quality products at competitive prices. Its driving philosophy is to develop innovative yet simple residential attachment solutions for the solar PV market. The company's suite of patented solutions enables contractors to quickly and confidently install solar on all types of residential roofs. For more information, visit www.solarhooks.com.

Tenex Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex's deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including industrials, manufacturing, and health and business services. For additional information, please visit www.tenexcm.com.

