United Arab Emirates $6.1 Bn Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities 2018-2025: Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in United Arab Emirates is expected to record a CAGR of 15.4% to reach US$ 6,143.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in United Arab Emirates. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in United Arab Emirates .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in United Arab Emirates .



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer



2 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 United Arab Emirates Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 United Arab Emirates Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



8 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



9 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



10 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



Companies Mentioned



Emirates Digital Wallet

Samsung Pay

Beam

Etisalat Wallet

NBD Pay

Apple Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xwkr4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

