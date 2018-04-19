Scott A. Everson, President and CEO, announced at the annual meeting held that date, the Shareholders of UBCP elected Directors for the following year including himself; Gary W. Glessner, CPA and Managing Member of Glessner and Associates, PLLC; John M. Hoopingarner, Executive Director, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, New Philadelphia and Richard L. Riesbeck, Chairman of the UBCP Board of Directors and President, Riesbeck Food Markets, Inc., St. Clairsville.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $488 million and total shareholder's equity of $44 million as of March 31, 2018. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has eighteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV. United Bancorp, Inc. is a part of the Russell Microcap Index and trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorp-inc-declares-its-second-quarter-regular-cash-dividend-payment-at-0-13-per-share-which-produces-a-trailing-twelve-month-ttm-yield-of-4-25-and-reports-on-annual-shareholder-meeting-300632996.html

SOURCE United Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.unitedbancorp.com

