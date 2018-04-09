United Heartland Names Rich & Cartmill Agency of the Year

"Rich & Cartmill has been a tremendous partner from the time we began working together in 2006," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland. "We have developed a great partnership with Lou Lienemann, Jim Lienemann and Lonnie Craig over the years. Rich & Cartmill and United Heartland share a similar philosophy regarding customer service. Their high-touch customer service model is consistent with United Heartland's philosophy, which allows us both to maintain an incredibly high standard with our mutual customers. We are pleased to recognize Rich & Cartmill as the 2017 United Heartland Agency of the Year Award winner."

"We are honored to receive this award and consider it a testament to our shared commitment of providing exceptional service to our mutual clients," said Jim Lienemann of Rich & Cartmill. "We share the same philosophy in helping our clients with tools to prevent and manage claims. We value our partnership and look forward to its continued growth."

"Jim and his team are clearly committed to their customers and the communities they serve," said Adam Gildemeister, regional director of Business Development for United Heartland in Kansas City. "They understand and sell the United Heartland advantage, which includes superior loss control expertise and claims management for our customers."

Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Rich & Cartmill is one of the largest privately held insurance agencies in the country, with a team of more than 60 independent agents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(517) 708-5664 or (517) 331-4890

bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com

AFGroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-heartland-names-rich--cartmill-agency-of-the-year-300626392.html

SOURCE United Heartland

Related Links

http://www.unitedheartland.com

