United Kingdom Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019
Sep 02, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the UK consumer debt purchase and debt collection markets:
- Debt collection involves the collection of debts on behalf of the original debtor as an outsourced business process
- Debt purchase involves buying the actual debts and the right to collect them.
The report quantifies the sizes of each segment and their respective historical and forecast growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures and exploring drivers of growth and profitability.
We also report on and analyse the drivers of growth in particular relevant economic indicators such as total consumer debt, unemployment levels, debt write-off rates, levels of personal insolvencies and more specific factors including recovery rates, commission levels, the attitudes of consumer creditors to the concept of debt sale and the discount to face value typically paid for debt.
The leading debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled and their performance is compared.
What does it contain?
- Quantification of market size and historical growth rates since 2013 (or earlier)
- Summary of market trends
- Analysis and profiles of leading debt collection agencies and debt purchasers
- Our forecasts for market and driver growth (2019-23)
- Insights from interviews with a range of industry experts
Market context
The debts relate mainly to consumer credit, but also include other consumer debt.
- The market definition excludes residential first-charge mortgages and student loans.
- Debt collection services are increasingly being used in other areas where there are significant consumer debts, such as telecoms and utilities, as well as in areas of the public sector such as council tax. Debt purchase remains focused on consumer credit.
Lenders or other creditors have a choice whether to use a collection agency to work on debts on their own balance sheets or to sell the debt to a firm that will then collect on its own behalf.
Having been boosted by the increase in consumer borrowing over the last 15 years, the market has more recently shown signs of maturing with pure debt collection revenues and debt sale levels remaining flat although past sales ensure that top-line market growth continues.
Key Topics Covered:
1. UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2019
- About this report
- Summary
- About the author
2. About the market
- Market definitions
- Market background
- Adjacent markets
- Market attractiveness and barriers to entry
- Value drivers
- Regulation
3. Market size and growth
- Methodology
- Market size
- Debt sale market
- The appetite of investors and the availability of capital
- Credit Services Association data
- Revenue trends
- Industry profitability
4. Market drivers
- Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Attitude of creditors
- Improvements in systems and data usage
- Growth in outsourcing by the public sector
- Increased interest from other asset classes
5. Competitive landscape
- Profiles of leading debt collectors
- Arvato
- Capita plc
- Moorcroft
- Wescot
- Profiles of leading debt purchasers
- Intrum
- Arrow Global
- Cabot
- Hoist Finance UK
- Idem Capital
- Link Financial
- GFKL Lowell
- Max Recovery
- Lantern
- PRA Group
6. Forecasts
- Approach
- Key driver forecasts
- Debt sale market forecasts
- Collections environment
- Market forecast
- Risks to the forecast
