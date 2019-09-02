United Kingdom Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the UK consumer debt purchase and debt collection markets:

Debt collection involves the collection of debts on behalf of the original debtor as an outsourced business process

Debt purchase involves buying the actual debts and the right to collect them.

The report quantifies the sizes of each segment and their respective historical and forecast growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures and exploring drivers of growth and profitability.



We also report on and analyse the drivers of growth in particular relevant economic indicators such as total consumer debt, unemployment levels, debt write-off rates, levels of personal insolvencies and more specific factors including recovery rates, commission levels, the attitudes of consumer creditors to the concept of debt sale and the discount to face value typically paid for debt.



The leading debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled and their performance is compared.



What does it contain?

Quantification of market size and historical growth rates since 2013 (or earlier)

Summary of market trends

Analysis and profiles of leading debt collection agencies and debt purchasers

Our forecasts for market and driver growth (2019-23)

Insights from interviews with a range of industry experts

Market context



The debts relate mainly to consumer credit, but also include other consumer debt.

The market definition excludes residential first-charge mortgages and student loans.

Debt collection services are increasingly being used in other areas where there are significant consumer debts, such as telecoms and utilities, as well as in areas of the public sector such as council tax. Debt purchase remains focused on consumer credit.

Lenders or other creditors have a choice whether to use a collection agency to work on debts on their own balance sheets or to sell the debt to a firm that will then collect on its own behalf.



Having been boosted by the increase in consumer borrowing over the last 15 years, the market has more recently shown signs of maturing with pure debt collection revenues and debt sale levels remaining flat although past sales ensure that top-line market growth continues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. UK Consumer Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2019

About this report

Summary

About the author

2. About the market

Market definitions

Market background

Adjacent markets

Market attractiveness and barriers to entry

Value drivers

Regulation

3. Market size and growth

Methodology

Market size

Debt sale market

The appetite of investors and the availability of capital

Credit Services Association data

Revenue trends

Industry profitability

4. Market drivers

Economic performance

Consumer borrowing

Ability to service borrowing

Attitude of creditors

Improvements in systems and data usage

Growth in outsourcing by the public sector

Increased interest from other asset classes

5. Competitive landscape

Profiles of leading debt collectors

Arvato

Capita plc

Moorcroft

Wescot

Profiles of leading debt purchasers

Intrum

Arrow Global

Cabot

Hoist Finance UK

Idem Capital

Link Financial

GFKL Lowell

Max Recovery

Lantern

PRA Group

6. Forecasts

Approach

Key driver forecasts

Debt sale market forecasts

Collections environment

Market forecast

Risks to the forecast



