United Kingdom Healthcare Market Review 2020: UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends, Politics and Regulations and A Review of Significant Healthcare Events and COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Healthcare Market Review 32ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 32nd edition of the UK Healthcare Market Review is vital reading for independent providers, commissioners, advisors and investors active in the UK's independent healthcare and social care sectors.



Published in September 2020, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the Review offers the first all-round view of how the pandemic and the resulting lockdown has affected different sectors of the independent healthcare and social care market in the UK.



The report shows the extent of the impact on care homes for older people. However, there has been less impact on, and certainly no existential threat to, providers of care to adults under 65, homecare and housing with care. Many independent hospitals and healthcare facilities were signed over to the NHS throughout the spring and summer of 2020.



The new edition also includes a completely revised and updated politics and regulation section. This outlines the current Government policy and NHS England's strategy of moving towards integrated care. This creates new opportunities for the independent sector to work with the NHS, though the tendering of services foreseen by the Lansley reforms looks likely to end on the legislative scrapheap.



The 32nd edition also has, for the first time, a section on Clinical Homecare. Little remarked upon, this sector accounts for almost 30% of NHS private sector outsourcing and has demonstrated the greatest growth of any NHS outsourcer. The new UK Healthcare Market Review looks at the drivers for this exponential growth.



Subscribers to the Review will also get access to a fully searchable, cloud-based curated CareDirectory, through an online portal. This enables online, real-time searches of independent healthcare and social care providers across all segments of the market, including details of their management team, locations and five-year financials with full adjusted profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow. This database is updated in real-time and is an invaluable business development tool.



What the report covers

UK Healthcare Expenditure

International Healthcare Expenditure

Private Acute Medical Care

Health Cover

Care Homes for Older People

Adult Specialist Care

Homecare and Supported Living

Mental Health Hospitals

Children's Residential Care

Foster Care

Special Education

Dentistry

Primary Care

Community Health Services

Occupational Health

In Vitro Fertilisation

Private Equity in Healthcare

Politics and regulation

Who is the report for

C-suite professionals from right across the independent healthcare and social care environment

CCG and local authority commissioners

Directors of Adult Social Services

Directors of Children's Services

NHS Foundation Trusts

Independent hospitals/hospital groups

Care home providers/care home provider groups

Banks and other financial institutions

Local and national government

Healthcare and social care trade bodies

Policy writers

Think tanks

Key Topics Covered:



1. Foreword



2. Sponsor's Foreword



3. Healthcare Data Key Sources



4. International Healthcare Expenditure Trends



5. UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends



6. NHS Expenditure on Healthcare Services Provided by the Independent Sector



7. Sector Summaries

Private Acute Healthcare

Health Cover

Care Homes for Older People

Adult Specialist Care

Homecare and Assisted Living

Mental Health Hospitals

Children's Residential Care

Foster Care

Special Education

Dentistry

Primary Care

Community Health Services

Occupational Health

in Vitro Fertilisation

8. Politics and Regulation

Healthcare

Social Care

Quality and Assurance

UK Central Government

Regulators

9. Private Equity in Healthcare

Changing Landscapes

Healthcare Investing Becomes Global

Profiles of Healthcare Focused Private Equity Firms

Selected Recent UK Healthcare Private Equity Deals

Social Infrastructure - the New Asset Class Growing in Popularity

Selected European Healthcare Infrastructure Transactions

Major European Social Infrastructure Funds in the Market

BVCA Supporting Private Equity Firms in the UK

The Publisher's Caremonitor, England - Quality Tables, June 2020

- Quality Tables, Going Public

UK and International Groups

10. Private Equity Intelligence

Healthcare Private Equity Portfolios, by Fund, September 2020

UK Healthcare Private Equity Portfolio Companies, by Hold Period Over 24 Months, September 2020

Major Transactions in Healthcare and Social Care

11. Register of Significant Events

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozxc5w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

