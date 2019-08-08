United Kingdom International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in United Kingdom to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer



2 United Kingdom International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 United Kingdom Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



3 United Kingdom International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

3.1 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

3.2 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

3.3 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

3.4 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



4 United Kingdom International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

4.1 International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

4.2 Australia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.3 United States - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.4 Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.5 Spain - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.6 New Zealand - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.7 Ireland - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.8 France - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.9 South Africa - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.10 Germany - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.11 Italy - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics



5 United Kingdom International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.2 United Kingdom Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

5.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



6 United Kingdom International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

6.1 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

6.2 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

6.3 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

6.4 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



7 United Kingdom International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

7.1 International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

7.2 London - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.3 Birmingham - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.4 Manchester - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.5 Glasgow - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.6 Nottingham-Derby - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.7 Portsmouth-Southampton - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.8 Bristol - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.9 Leicester - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.10 Edinburgh - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.11 Brighton - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics



