United Kingdom Wealthy Savers and Investors Consumer Report 2020: 20% of Savers and Investors are Wealthy but 65% of Wealthy Savers and Investors have been Hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic
The aim of this report is to study UK consumers with wealth held in saving and investment assets of UKP75,000 and above
It considers how these individuals invest their money and obtain and judge the advice they receive when they make financial investments. Wealth in this context is taken to include money invested in risky investment products and money held as cash. For this report, the publisher commissioned Made in Surveys Group (MIS) to conduct a survey among its online panel, drawing on a nationally representative sample of 2,076 UK adults aged 18+, which generated a sample of 397 individuals who can be considered as wealthy.
20% of consumers who own any savings or investment products in the UK are considered wealthy, that is they have a minimum of UKP75,000 held in investment or saving products. Most of the Wealthy (80%) have saving and investment wealth of UKP100,000 or more.
The Wealthy are characterised as being:
- More likely to be male rather than female
- Individuals of greater affluence, as measured by income
- Individuals from the higher social grades
- Older than the Not Wealthy, although a comparatively large percentage of the wealthiest fall into the 35-44 age group.
- More likely to live in London compared with the Not Wealthy.
When investing and saving money, the Wealthy are characterised by being more likely than the Not Wealthy to:
- Establish clear motives for saving/investing (whatever they may be)
- Have the financial comfort to be able to save/invest regularly - i.e. to have a certain level of household income.
- Be more likely to be saving and investing over the longer-term (e.g. retirement/old age) and medium-term.
- Be more confident they can reach their saving and investing goals.
- Be looking for capital gains over the medium to long-term rather than short-term income.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- One-in-five savers and investors are wealthy
- The Wealthy are mainly Investors who plan
- Wealthy Savers and Investors minimise risk by owning a broad portfolio of products
- The Wealthy are the most active
- When saving or investing the Wealthy prefer a lump sum
- The Wealthy select on the basis of five factors
- 12% of Wealthy Savers and Investors are Under-Advised
- Professional financial advisors, the preferred information resource
- The Wealthy might be sophisticated investors, but they may still be susceptible to scams and mis-selling
- With major knowledge gaps
- Almost half have been exposed to suspicious action
- Over six-in-ten negatively impacted by COVID-19
Introduction
- Definitions
Who are Wealthy Savers and Investors?
- Two-in-ten consumers are wealthy
- Age, gender and income the great discriminators
- The saving and investing spectrum
Saving and Investing Preferences and Goals
- Wealthy individuals control their finances tightly
- The Wealthy have longer time horizons
- The Wealthy are more likely to be Strategists
- The Wealthy are confident they can achieve their goals
- The Wealthy are more accepting of risk
- The Wealthy prefer capital gains
- Most of the Wealthy check their finances monthly
Where Money is Saved and Invested
- The Wealthy tend to be Investots
- The Wealthy may invest but they also own cash assets
- ISAs and funds the most important assets for the Wealthy
- Important assets are diversified at an exponential rate
- The Wealthy also use Intra-portfolio diversification to minimise risk
- Most Wealthy fund owners seem to understand what they are being charged
- Ownership of ESG products relatively high among the Wealthy
The Importance of Wealthy Savers and Investors
- The Wealthy are prime customers for riskier/niche products
- The Wealthy were key drivers of new investment in the past year
- Cash and shares the focus for the Wealthy in the next year
- The Wealthy represent one-quarter of those saving/investing in the next year
How the Wealthy Save and Invest
- When saving or investing the Wealthy prefer a lump sum
- The wealthiest consumers like to invest via fund platforms
The Drivers of Product Choice
- Income return the main driver
Getting Advice and Sourcing Information
- Most Wealthy savers and investors feel they can manage alone
- The Wealthy like self-control of their finances
- The Under Advised
- The just Wealthy the most likely to be Under-advised
- Financial management matches the assets owned
- Professional financial advisors, the preferred information resource
- Professional resources offer the most value
- If using professional advice, the Wealthy like to use IFAs and seek investment advice
Susceptibility to Scams and Mis-Selling
- Almost half invest in highly risky products
- Significant gaps in knowledge exposes consumers to scams and mis-selling
- Less than one-third of Wealthy savers and investors have strong protection
- The Very Wealthy are leaving themselves exposed
- Almost half of the Wealthy exposed to suspicious activity
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Wealthy
- Six-in-ten Wealthy savers and investors impacted by COVID-19
- Just over half of the Wealthy have taken counter measures
- COVID-19 leads to a significant downgrading of sentiment
- Despite COVID-19, the Wealthy have enjoyed healthy returns
