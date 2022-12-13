United Sates Chief Information Officer Infrastructure (CIO) Management Tool Kit 2022: Create a Strategy and Manage in the Ever Changing Business Environment

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit - Standard Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CIOs wear many hats, from IT pro, project manager, and vendor relationship manager to budgetary accountant, human resource expert, psychologist, and career counselor. How comfortable are you with juggling these responsibilities?

To make sure that you have all the resources needed for all these roles, your peers have developed effective, field-proven tools and templates for every task you manage. These time-saving resources, and proven peer advice, have been collected in Janco's CIO Infrastructure Management Toolkit.

In many enterprises, CIOs are perceived as mere technology managers, while in reality they should be viewed as business leaders. The CIO's focus should be on reducing costs and improving profitability through the strategic usage of IT. It is very important for the Information Technology organization to get out of a transactional mode. If the CIO has the right infrastructure in place, then the CIO can help in directing the strategy of the enterprise, and even shape its destiny. The CIO brings his own perspective, and without IT, you cannot build a robust and business.

The CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit is comprised of a collection of Janco products that CIOs and IT Managers can use to create a strategy and manage in the ever changing business environment.

The CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit versions each contain some of essential tools that your enterprise needs as it creates budgets and sets priorities. The bundles include the IT Infrastructure, Strategy and Charter Template, Janco's latest IT salary data, the Business Impact and Application Questionnaire, Service Level Policy Template with sample metrics, Functional Specification Template, and the Practical Guide for IT Outsourcing.

The CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit contains the following:

IT Infrastructure, Strategy, & Charter Template defines the framework for the IT function.

Included is an ISO 27001 and ISO 27002 Audit Checklist and HIPAA Audit program.

IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary

Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority

IT Management Structure

Compliance

Personnel Practices

Controls

Application Development Standards

Service Requests

Local Area Network

Back-up and Recovery

Disaster Recovery Plan

Security

Access Control - Physical Site

Access Control - Software and Data

Facility Requirements

ISO 27001 & ISO 27002 Audit Checklist

HIPAA Audit Program

Full Job Description for CIO large enterprise

Full Job Description for CIO small enterprise

Security Management Checklist

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p156cp

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets