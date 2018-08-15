United States 5G Industry Report 2018 and It's Impact

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This comprehensive report is going to discuss first the history of cellular development in the US and describe in some detail how we have moved from step to step along the path. It will then move into a discussion of 5G from many viewpoints, including objectives, frequency plans, architecture, relationship to IoT and Autonomous Vehicles, Carriers involved, phones, etc.





This report will examine in detail, the possibility of much greater competition for high-speed Internet (and other fixed services) enabled thru 5G fixed wireless. Next it will investigate who the major players (and, as appropriate, their individual strategies for 5G) are in each aspect of 5G - carriers, network equipment vendors, phone vendors, and modem (chip set) vendors. The final main section of the report will deal with specific forecasts for 5G in the US and the impact of those forecasts on overall network requirements.

We have become used to the introduction of new generations of cellular service to mean service that is faster and that offers more capabilities. For example the move from 3G to 4G brought more speed and a mobile broadband (e.g., laptops) capability. However, the coming conversion to 5G will be completely different; it will also bring more speed and greater capabilities, but there will be so much more speed and the capabilities will be so much greater that it will introduce a completely new telecommunications architecture, and it will introduce the possibility of national high-speed Internet competition based on fixed wireless. The transition will be like going from a covered wagon to a Cadillac Escalade. They both get you from point to point, but there is no real comparison.







5G is going to be much more than an incremental improvement from 4G LTE; it is going to be an entirely new architecture that brings dramatic capabilities and features. Its combination of speed, low latency, high availability, and capacity of huge quantities of low cost connections will make services possible that were only talked about before.





Those forecasts include:

US Traffic - Total and Mobile

US Mobile Carriers Forecast Growth

5G Phones Availability and Sources

IoT 5G Impact

Autonomous Vehicles 5G Impact

Over Build/ Cross Boundary Forecast

US 5G Penetration Forecast by Major Service

5G Overall Timeline

Key Topics Covered:





Introduction History of Cellular Phones in the US What is 5G? What is the Architecture of 5G? 5G Network Cooperation Types of 5G Who are the Primary US Carriers Involved in 5G? Carriers' Announced Deployment Plans Two Major Applications for 5G: IoT and Autonomous Vehicles Availability of a Network for Connection - a Major Problem with IoT 5G and Autonomous Vehicles 5G as a Major Competitive Tool 5G Forecasts Appendix I: List of US Cellular Carriers Appendix II: Traffic Statistics Relationships Appendix III: Data Traffic Fundamentals

Companies Mentioned





Apple

AT&T

Huawei

Intel

Nokia

OPPO

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sprint

T-Mobile US

Verizon

Xiaomi

ZTE

