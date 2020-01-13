United States Anesthesia & Respiratory Procedures Outlook to 2025 - Identifies Key Market Segments Expected to Register Strong Growth in the Near Future

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Anesthesia & Respiratory Procedures Outlook to 2025 - Anesthesia Procedures, Airway Management Procedures and Respiratory Procedures." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Anesthesia & Respiratory Procedures Outlook to 2025 provides key procedures data on the United States Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market segments - Airway Management Procedures, Anesthesia Procedures and Respiratory Procedures.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. The author uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Report Scope

United States Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures volumes by segments Airway Management Procedures, Anesthesia Procedures and Respiratory Procedures.

Projections for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 What Is This Report About?

1.2 Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures Segmentation

1.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report



2 Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures, United States

2.1 Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

2.2 Anesthesia and Respiratory Procedures, United States, 2015-2025



3 Airway Management Procedures, United States

3.1 Airway Management Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

3.1.1 Airway Management Mask Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

3.1.2 Airway Management Tube Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

3.1.3 Intubation Accessory Procedures, United States, 2015-2025



4 Anesthesia Procedures, United States

4.1 Anesthesia Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

4.1.1 Anesthesia Circuit Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

4.1.2 Anesthesia Mask Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

4.1.3 Breathing Bag Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

4.1.4 Regional Anesthesia Procedures, United States, 2015-2025



5 Respiratory Procedures, United States

5.1 Respiratory Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.1 Aerosol Mask Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.2 Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Barrier Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.3 Nasal Cannula Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.4 Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuit Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.5 Oxygen Mask Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.6 Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) Valve Procedures, United States, 2015-2025

5.1.7 Resuscitator Procedures, United States, 2015-2025



6 Appendix



