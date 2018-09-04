United States Automotive Technicians' Choice 2017 - Results from Survey of 476 Auto Technicians

DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Automotive Technicians' Choice, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology during July 2017. Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops. In total, 476 automotive technicians were surveyed for this study. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician had to work at least 32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly basis.

The various tools covered in the research include:

Power tools (tools powered by a motor)

Hand tools: Devices for doing a particular job that does not use a motor, but is powered solely by the person using it

Handheld diagnostic tools: Devices that read a vehicle's onboard diagnostic and have reporting capability, specifically provides real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic trouble codes

Pneumatic or air tools: Devices that are activated by a gas, usually compressed air supplied by a gas compressor

Tool storage devices: Tool boxes, roll cabs, cart, or other units used for storing tools

The study identifies the most commonly purchased auto tools within the last year as hand and power tools-86% of the surveyed auto technicians report purchasing them in 2016. Outcome of the survey results also establish that reliability and quality are identified as the top influential factors across all auto tools surveyed. Other critical factors include warranty, availability, order accuracy, and past experience. This research also enquires about the respondents' choice of distributor channel for purchasing the different tools and also compares brand perception of almost all of the major brands available in the market.





Major companies highlighted and benchmarked in the research include Aircat, Autel, Blue Point, Bosch, Channellock, Chicago Pneumatics, Cornwell, Craftsmen, DeWalt, GearWrench, Husky, Ingersoll Rand, Innova, Kennedy, Launch, Mac Tools, Macto, Makita, Milwaukee, NAPA, OTC, Snap-on, and Waterloo. Among these, Snap-on has been observed to be the most prevalent brand and its dominance in the auto tools market continues.

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Methodology

Automotive Technician Profile-Shop Type and Region

2. Executive Summary

Auto Tools Purchase Rate

Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision Process

Brand Dominance Vs. Fragmentation by Auto Tools

Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends-Mobile Tool Distributor

3. Power Tools

Matrix to Guide the Strategic Drivers When Selecting Auto Tools

Strategic Drivers of Power Tool Selection

Additional Insights-Strategic Drivers of Power Tools

2016 Purchases of Power Tools

2016 Purchases of Power Tools Among Owners of Top Brands

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time-Power Tools

Brand Reputation Gap-Power Tools

Distribution Channels over Time-Power Tools

4. Hand Tools

Strategic Drivers of Hand Tool Selection

Additional Insights-Strategic Drivers of Hand Tools

2016 Purchases of Hand Tools

2016 Purchases of Hand Tools Among Owners of Top Brands

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time-Hand Tools

Brand Reputation Gap-Hand Tools

Distribution Channels over Time-Hand Tools

5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection

Additional Insights-Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tools

2016 Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools

2016 Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools Among Owners of Top Brands

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time-Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Brand Reputation Gap-Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Distribution Channels over Time-Handheld Diagnostic Tools

6. Pneumatic/Air Tools

Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection

Additional Insights-Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tools

2016 Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools

2016 Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools Among Owners of Top Brands

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time-Pneumatic/Air Tools

Brand Reputation Gap-Pneumatic/Air Tools

Distribution Channels over Time-Pneumatic/Air Tools

7. Tool Storage Devices

Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection

Additional Insights-Strategic Prioritization of Tool Storage Devices

2016 Purchases of Tool Storage Devices

2016 Purchases of Tool Storage Devices Among Owners of Top Brands

Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time-Tool Storage Devices

Brand Reputation Gap-Tool Storage Devices

Distribution Channels over Time-Tool Storage Devices

8. Overall Tool Ratings

Overall Impression of Auto Tool Brands

9. Profile

Shop and Technician Profile

Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

Study Definitions

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p2w5s3/united_states?w=5









