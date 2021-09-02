United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Updates 2021: Focus on Customer Experience & Dynamic Ethernet Services to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.

The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).

After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.

By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis
  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition
  • Market Segmentation by Transport Distance
  • Market Segmentation by Service Type
  • Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Market Trends
  • Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro

  • Key Growth Metrics for Metro
  • Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
  • Market Share - Metro

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul

  • Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul
  • Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
  • Market Share - Long Haul

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T
  • Comcast Business
  • Lumen
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Verizon

