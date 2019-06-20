United States Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market, 2018-2019 & 2022: New Research Shows which Segments will Grow and which will Shrink through 2022

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "16th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report titled 16th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the growth and development of the prepaid cards industry through 2022. The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all closed-loop prepaid card segments.



The forecast report identifies key segments that will continue to decline over the next few years as well as those that should see growth. However, the economy, politics, and consumer behaviour will all influence which segments grow and which decline.



This report reviews and forecasts load dollar volume for closed-loop segments. This forecast highlights the segments approaching market saturation as well as those that will continue to experience annual growth.



"Prepaid providers should be evaluating their businesses and looking for ways to diversify," commented the author of the report. Opportunities in the prepaid market shift with economic, political, and regulatory changes. New technologies such as the internet of things, connected car, and use of prepaid for transit and tolls may provide growth markets in the years to come.



Highlights of the report include:

Closed-loop prepaid cards are commonly known as gift cards -for gifting and/or self-use/budget control as well as for use as an incentive and rewards cards.

The fastest-growing closed-loop prepaid card market segments in 2018 were Prepaid Mobile Minutes and Data, Tolls, and Consumer Incentives.

Load amounts in the Tolls and Transit segment will be influenced by infrastructure spend as well as the cost of fuel (gas, diesel, natural gas).

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Business Time and Expense Category

Closed-Loop Employee and Partner Incentive Cards

Closed-Loop Consumer Incentive Cards

Campus

Closed-Loop Campus Cards

Digital Content Category



In-Store Gift Card Category

In-Store Gift Cards

Store Credits/Returns

Government Category

Nutrition Assistance

Transit

Tolls

Petroleum Category



Telecoms Category

Prepaid Mobile Minutes and Data

Conclusions

Endnotes



Companies Mentioned



Aetna

Amazon

Apple

EZ Pass

FasTrak

International Federation of the Phonographic

Medicaid

Medicare

Skype

Starbucks

United Health

Viber

Walmart

WhatsApp

