United States Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report 2020: Increased Demand For Golf Courses / Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives / Development Of Sustainable Cities
Oct 02, 2020, 19:15 ET
The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025. The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks.
The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country's system management and control. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.
The U.S. commercial lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Products, Fuel Type, End-user, Blade Type, and Other Type. In terms of revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share with 72% in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country will propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period. Industrial gardens, residential gardens, public parks, industrial areas, and institution gardens are the major end-users of this devices. Further, In the US, gardening is one of the ideal outdoor recreational activities that is likely to boost the demand for walk-behind mowers.
Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform the operations effectively. Companies collaborate with Virtual & Interactive Landscape Design Software companies to add more value to the product as they will allow users to utilize some sort of drafting program to create scale in landscape plans via a computer. This will allow companies to remain competitive in the market and maximize the profit. The US is witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. Further, the growth in commercial construction, office spaces, and large parks and gardens has led to an increment in the revenue in the market.
The gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market shares in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping is likely to help the segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is also likely to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to the existent noise and emission challenges that are expected to increase in the future.
While battery will be the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power are also expected to find their way into golf course mower equipment. While air-cooled engines are widespread, liquid-cooled engines are gaining traction in mowers. Technology such as digital electronic ignition and electronic fuel injection (EFI) are incorporated in liquid-cooled units instead of air-cooled units as they have operating temperatures that are a lot more consistent.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the U.S. commercial lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global commercial lawn mower market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Opportunities In Developing Regions
7.3 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry
8 Impact Of Covid-19
8.1 Overview
8.1 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade
8.1.1 Impact On Global Value Chain
8.1.2 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers With The Iot
9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry
9.3 Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses
10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities
10.4 Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increase In Artificial Grass Usage
11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping
11.3 Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Historic Data 2016-2018
12.1.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments
12.3 Market By Product
12.4 Market By End-User
12.5 Market By Fuel Type
12.6 Market By Blade Type
12.7 Market By Drive Type
12.8 Start Type
12.9 Five Forces Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Overview
13.2 Value Chain Analysis
13.2.1 Raw Material And Component Suppliers
13.2.2 Manufacturers
13.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
13.2.4 End-User
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
14.3 Market Overview
15 Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
15.5 Commercial Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers
15.6 Commercial Walk-Behind Push Mowers
15.7 Commercial Walk-Behind Hover Mowers
16 Commercial Ride-On Mowers
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
16.5 Commercial Standard Ride-On Mowers
16.6 Zero-Turn Mowers
16.7 Lawn Tractors
16.8 Garden Tractors
16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments
17 Robotic Mowers
18 Fuel Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Gas-Powered
18.5 Electric-Corded
18.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered
18.7 Propane-Powered
19 End User
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Professional Landscaping Service
19.5 Golf Courses
19.6 Government & Others
20 Drive Type
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 RWD
20.5 FWD
20.6 AWD
21 Start Type
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 Keyed Start
21.5 Push Start
22 Blade Type
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Deck/Standard Blades
22.5 Mulching Blades
22.6 Lifting Blades
22.7 Cylinder Blades
23 Distribution Channel
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
- Ariens Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Textron
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Alamo Group
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Generac
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- R&R Products
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Techtronic Industries
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Walker Manufacturing
- Weibang
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
