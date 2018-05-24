United States Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ACAMS, Euromoney Learning, FINRA, New York Institute of Finance, RAPS & Thomson Reuters

The compliance training market for financial institutions in the US to grow at a CAGR of 15.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing emphasis on the use of analytics. The increasing emphasis on the use of analytics is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US till the end of 2022. Owing to the growing popularity of analytics, numerous institutions are steadily adopting tools for analytics and effective report.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing emphasis on mobile-based training. Corporate organizations are adopting flexible policies such as bring your own device (BYOD) and company owned-personally enabled (COPE). In the BFSI industry, employees must be aware about the compliance concerns about digital operations, sharing, and management of confidential internal and external data.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of developing courses. One of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market is the high cost associated with the development and delivery of compliance training course modules.

Key vendors

ACAMS

Euromoney Learning

FINRA

New York Institute of Finance

RAPS

Thomson Reuters

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global corporate training market

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE TYPE

Segmentation by course type

Comparison by course type

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by introductory courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by professional courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by course type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY METHOD

Segmentation by delivery method

Comparison by delivery method

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by offline learning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by online learning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by delivery method

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing emphasis on the use of analytics

Gamified and simulation-based training

Increased emphasis on Just in Time training

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

