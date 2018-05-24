United States Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ACAMS, Euromoney Learning, FINRA, New York Institute of Finance, RAPS & Thomson Reuters

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The compliance training market for financial institutions in the US to grow at a CAGR of 15.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing emphasis on the use of analytics. The increasing emphasis on the use of analytics is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US till the end of 2022. Owing to the growing popularity of analytics, numerous institutions are steadily adopting tools for analytics and effective report.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing emphasis on mobile-based training. Corporate organizations are adopting flexible policies such as bring your own device (BYOD) and company owned-personally enabled (COPE). In the BFSI industry, employees must be aware about the compliance concerns about digital operations, sharing, and management of confidential internal and external data.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of developing courses. One of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market is the high cost associated with the development and delivery of compliance training course modules.
Key vendors
- ACAMS
- Euromoney Learning
- FINRA
- New York Institute of Finance
- RAPS
- Thomson Reuters
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global corporate training market
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE TYPE
- Segmentation by course type
- Comparison by course type
- Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by introductory courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by professional courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by course type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY METHOD
- Segmentation by delivery method
- Comparison by delivery method
- Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by offline learning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by online learning- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by delivery method
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing emphasis on the use of analytics
- Gamified and simulation-based training
- Increased emphasis on Just in Time training
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACAMS
- Euromoney Learning
- FINRA
- New York Institute of Finance
- RAPS
- Thomson Reuters
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trzpxt/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-compliance-training-market-for-financial-institutions-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-acams-euromoney-learning-finra-new-york-institute-of-finance-raps--thomson-reuters-300654275.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article