United States Converted Flexible Packaging Market Report 2019: Historical Data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and Forecasts (2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Converted Flexible Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US demand for converted flexible packaging is projected to increase 2.9% per year through 2023. Ongoing conversion from rigid to flexible packaging formats, due to convenience, lower costs, and sustainability will drive growth.



This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US converted flexible packaging market including key trends in applications and market segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2008, 2013, and 2018 with forecasts for 2023. Data are provided in both dollar value and volume. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



This industry study analyzes the $22.8 billion US converted flexible packaging industry. It presents historical data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts (2023) by product (bags, pouches, wraps, and other), and market - food (baked goods, beverages, candy & confections, dairy products, frozen food, grain mill products, meat, poultry, & seafood, pet food, produce, snack food, and other food products) - and nonfood (agricultural & horticultural products, chemicals, medical products, paper & textiles, pharmaceuticals, rack & counter, and other nonfood products).



Materials included in the study are plastic, paper, and aluminum foil.



The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Amcor/Bemis, Berry Global, Mondi Group, Printpack, ProAmpac, Sealed Air, and TC Transcontinental.



Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. OVERVIEW

Key Findings

What is Converted Flexible Packaging?

Factors Influencing Converted Flexible Packaging Demand

Competition from Rigid Packaging

Technological Developments

Improving Barrier Properties, Convenience, & Other Performance Features

Machinery & Production Innovation

Customization & Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Automation

Growth of E-Commerce

Source Reduction, Sustainability, & Recyclability

Food & Drug Regulations

Consumer Insights

Preferred Packaging Characteristics

Reclosable & Easy to Use

Eco-Friendly

Novelty & Attractiveness

Packaging Frustrations

Recycling Attitudes

Environmental Responsibility

Recycling Options

Raw Materials

Demand by Material

Plastic Film

Paper

Aluminum Foil

Pricing Trends

Demand by Market

3. PRODUCTS

Key Findings

Demand by Product

Bags

Pouches

Wraps

Other Converted Flexible Packaging

4. FOOD MARKETS

Key Findings

Demand by Product

Demand by Material

Demand by Market

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Baked Goods

Snack Foods

Produce

Candy & Confections

Pet Food

Dairy Products

Frozen Food

Beverages

Grain Mill Products

Other Food Markets

5. NONFOOD MARKETS

Key Findings

Demand by Product

Demand by Material

Demand by Market

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Products

Agricultural & Horticultural Products

Chemicals

Paper & Textile Products

Rack & Counter

Other Nonfood Markets

6. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Marketing Strategies

Distribution

Research & Development

Competitive Strategies

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants

7. APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqwqnl



