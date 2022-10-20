United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment - Implementing a Zero-trust Strategy and Enhancing Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study outlines the agency's most relevant programs and contracts. In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.

After the pandemic, many companies shifted to hybrid work, and cybercriminals have become increasingly skilled at penetrating networks from relevant entities and companies. A key priority of the United States government is strengthening cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure nationwide.



In this study, the publisher assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an operational component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to mitigate cyber threats and safeguard critical infrastructure.



A growth driver for this agency's work is cost-effectiveness, a trait that companies (especially the small ones) look for in cybersecurity products to protect their data and networks at an accessible value. However, the need for constant control and system upgrades can increase overall costs and therefore halt growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Research

Trends and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Budget Overview

Funding Request Breakdown

Top Programs/Projects

Defense/Non-defense Allocations

Spending Analysis

Market Share: Operations and Support

2021 Leading Contracts: Operations and Support

Market Share: Procurement, Construction, and Improvements

2021 Leading Contracts: Procurement, Construction, and Improvements

Market Share: Research & Development

2021 Relevant Contracts: R&D

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Related to CISA

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-powered Integrated Cybersecurity Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual On-demand Cybersecurity Training

Growth Opportunity 3: Remote Access Platforms

