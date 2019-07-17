United States Diabetes Market Report 2019-2024: Segmented by Diabetes Type, Gender, Age Group, and Region

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Diabetes Market Report: 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report comprehensively discusses the US diabetes market. The report provides an analytical and statistical insight into the US diabetes market. The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in the United States.



With more than 27 Million diabetes patients in the US, it represented the world's third largest diabetes patient pool in 2018. The prevailing cases of diabetes are largely due to rising obesity levels and an increasing aging population.



It has been found in the report that more than half of the US population is either obese or overweight which is mainly due to their sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivities and unhealthy eating habits. Furthermore, the aging population in the US has been on the rise since the 1960's. People aged 65 years and above accounted for around 9% of the total population in 1960 while in 2018, this age group accounted for around 15% of the entire US population.



Driven by rising incidences of diabetes and the fact that the US has one of the highest per capita healthcare expenditures, the US market for diabetes drugs has grown at a CAGR of around 11.8% during 2011-2018, reaching a value of US$ 45.4 Billion in 2018.



The report has provided analysis of the population and prevalence rates of diabetes on the basis of type, region, gender and age group. The report finds that compared to Type-1 diabetes, Type-2 diabetes represents the more prevalent type, accounting for the majority of all diagnosed diabetes cases. Based on regions, urban areas currently consist of the majority of the diabetes patients as compared to rural areas. Based on gender, females presently account for the majority of the total diabetes patients. In terms of age groups, the age group 40-59 currently accounts for the majority of the total diabetes patients in the US followed by the age group 60-79 and 20-39.



The report has further segmented the US diabetes market according to drug types. The market currently consists of insulin and oral anti-diabetics, with insulin accounting for the majority of the total sales. For each of the two drug types, the report has also provided historical market trends, market breakup by class, key players and market outlook. On the basis of class, Long Acting Insulin represent the biggest class in the insulin market while DPP-IV inhibitors represent the biggest class in the oral anti-diabetics market.



The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the US diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the US diabetes industry in any form.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fumgf5

