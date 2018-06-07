United States Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2023: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2017-2023

The overall digital therapeutics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30.7% from 2017 to 2023.



Digital therapeutics are about to become a true medical alternative that will utilize communications-based technologies, apps, and software to improve patient outcomes and help to lower the cost of healthcare.



This report emphasizes the importance of clearly defining the term "digital therapeutics." In many areas of the evolving healthcare market, an important facet of understanding opportunity and strategy is effective definition and scoping of new terminology and concepts. The publisher reviews data that illustrate there is often an inconsistent definition of the term as well as the companies that are participating in this early market.



The research reveals that there is a much smaller segment of the digital therapeutics market devoted to pure play participants that are developing true therapeutic solutions that will provide a medical-grade benefit to patients. The pure play market will require considerable research and development in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, and a US Food and Drug Administration certification for safety and efficacy after a clinical trial.



The report predicts that the digital therapeutics market will attract the interests of medical device companies, pharmaceutical industry participants, and investors. It is reasonable to foresee that several of the larger, established healthcare companies will carefully monitor progress in this space and make strategic moves as the smaller, new entrants demonstrate successful outcomes following randomized clinical trials.



Research Scope



The objective of this research service is to present an analysis of the US digital therapeutics market with respect to key market dynamics at play through 2023 and showcase select areas of opportunity in a landscape of related segments. The study describes and defines the digital therapeutics market and enabling technology; covers factors driving the need to deploy this emerging solution to enable improved patient outcome-based drug replacement, drug augmentation, and interactive communications platforms across a variety of specialties; examines challenges impacting the market; presents an outlook for the adoption of digital therapeutic services among key customer segments; presents forecasts for overall market growth; and looks at opportunities in the total market and key market segments as estimated for the forecast period.



Key Issues Addressed

What are pure play digital therapeutic services, and how are these solutions being deployed to patients, healthcare payers, employer plans, hospitals and physicians?

What are the market-shifting macro trends affecting the need to deploy new digital therapeutic solutions to enable patients to achieve quality care in a variety of settings?

What companies have a presence in the digital therapeutics market, either as pure play participants or within the wider view of the market?

What are the segments of the digital therapeutics and digital health-related market, and which ones offer the best opportunities for growth?

What is the 6-year revenue outlook for the digital therapeutics market and the major segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

3 Big Predictions

2. Digital Therapeutics Market-Defining a Promising Opportunity

Digital Health Market Segmentation

Digital Therapeutics Origin

Digital Therapeutics

Key Definitions

Digital Therapeutics' Position in Digital Health

Digital Therapeutics is Neither mHealth nor Digital Health

Pharma is Increasingly Interested in Digital Therapeutics

Digital Therapeutics and Pharmaceutical Companies

Digital Health Is Evolving from mHealth

mHealth Market Has Been Driven by Various Forces

Digital Health-Highest Impact Segments on Healthcare

Foundation for Digital Health and Therapeutics

Digital Therapeutics Technology Trends and Roadmap

3. The Early Digital Therapeutics Market

Market Segmentation

Breaking Down the Segments

Digital Therapeutics and Health Areas of Progress

Digital Therapeutics Alliance

FDA Digital Health Software Precertification Program

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market and Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Considerations

Full-Scale Market and Pure Play Solution Attributes

Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast

Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast

Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast by Segment

Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Share by Segment

Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Share Forecast by Segment

Chronic Condition Management Segment-Revenue Forecast

Chronic Condition Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Behavior Management Segment-Revenue Forecast

Behavior Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Medication Adherence Support Segment-Revenue Forecast

Medication Adherence Support Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Data Gathering and Analytics Segment-Revenue Forecast

Data Gathering and Analytics Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Environment

Competitive Market Structure

Competitive Dynamics

The Digital Therapeutics Ecosystem-Technologies Add Value to Traditional Prescription-Based Treatments

Digital Therapeutics-Current and Potential Buyers

Business Models in Digital Therapeutics

Professional-Consumer Spectrum

Vendor Ecosystem

6. Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Companies

Pear Therapeutics

WellDoc

Chrono Therapeutics

Omada Health

Proteus Digital Health

Noom Inc.

MySugr (Roche Diabetes Care)

Click Therapeutics

Canary Health

CellScope

Virta Health

7. Adjacent Market Participants

AliveCor

Apple, Inc.

Oscar Health Insurance Corporation

Big Health Ltd. (Sleepio)

8. Digital Services and Device Companies

Medical Device Companies and Digital Therapeutics

Lifestyle Services Companies and Digital Therapeutics

Payer Focused on Digital Therapeutics

Digital Medicine Investment Portfolio

9. Additional Market Entrants-Digital Therapeutics Initiatives

Additional Digital Therapeutics Companies

10. Growth Opportunities

5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies

Levers for Growth

Growth Opportunity 1-Define Digital Therapeutics

Growth Opportunity 2-Increase Awareness of Digital Therapeutics

Growth Opportunity 3-Develop Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4-Develop Solutions for More Conditions

Growth Opportunity 5-Harness the Data

Strategic Imperatives for Digital Therapeutics

11. Future Perspectives

Technology-Future Impact on Digital Therapeutics

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Additional Coverage of Telehealth

Selected Sources

