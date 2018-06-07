United States Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2023: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2017-2023

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Digital Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall digital therapeutics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30.7% from 2017 to 2023.
Digital therapeutics are about to become a true medical alternative that will utilize communications-based technologies, apps, and software to improve patient outcomes and help to lower the cost of healthcare.
This report emphasizes the importance of clearly defining the term "digital therapeutics." In many areas of the evolving healthcare market, an important facet of understanding opportunity and strategy is effective definition and scoping of new terminology and concepts. The publisher reviews data that illustrate there is often an inconsistent definition of the term as well as the companies that are participating in this early market.
The research reveals that there is a much smaller segment of the digital therapeutics market devoted to pure play participants that are developing true therapeutic solutions that will provide a medical-grade benefit to patients. The pure play market will require considerable research and development in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, and a US Food and Drug Administration certification for safety and efficacy after a clinical trial.
The report predicts that the digital therapeutics market will attract the interests of medical device companies, pharmaceutical industry participants, and investors. It is reasonable to foresee that several of the larger, established healthcare companies will carefully monitor progress in this space and make strategic moves as the smaller, new entrants demonstrate successful outcomes following randomized clinical trials.
Research Scope
The objective of this research service is to present an analysis of the US digital therapeutics market with respect to key market dynamics at play through 2023 and showcase select areas of opportunity in a landscape of related segments. The study describes and defines the digital therapeutics market and enabling technology; covers factors driving the need to deploy this emerging solution to enable improved patient outcome-based drug replacement, drug augmentation, and interactive communications platforms across a variety of specialties; examines challenges impacting the market; presents an outlook for the adoption of digital therapeutic services among key customer segments; presents forecasts for overall market growth; and looks at opportunities in the total market and key market segments as estimated for the forecast period.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are pure play digital therapeutic services, and how are these solutions being deployed to patients, healthcare payers, employer plans, hospitals and physicians?
- What are the market-shifting macro trends affecting the need to deploy new digital therapeutic solutions to enable patients to achieve quality care in a variety of settings?
- What companies have a presence in the digital therapeutics market, either as pure play participants or within the wider view of the market?
- What are the segments of the digital therapeutics and digital health-related market, and which ones offer the best opportunities for growth?
- What is the 6-year revenue outlook for the digital therapeutics market and the major segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- 3 Big Predictions
2. Digital Therapeutics Market-Defining a Promising Opportunity
- Digital Health Market Segmentation
- Digital Therapeutics Origin
- Digital Therapeutics
- Key Definitions
- Digital Therapeutics' Position in Digital Health
- Digital Therapeutics is Neither mHealth nor Digital Health
- Pharma is Increasingly Interested in Digital Therapeutics
- Digital Therapeutics and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Digital Health Is Evolving from mHealth
- mHealth Market Has Been Driven by Various Forces
- Digital Health-Highest Impact Segments on Healthcare
- Foundation for Digital Health and Therapeutics
- Digital Therapeutics Technology Trends and Roadmap
3. The Early Digital Therapeutics Market
- Market Segmentation
- Breaking Down the Segments
- Digital Therapeutics and Health Areas of Progress
- Digital Therapeutics Alliance
- FDA Digital Health Software Precertification Program
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market and Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Considerations
- Full-Scale Market and Pure Play Solution Attributes
- Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast
- Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast
- Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Share by Segment
- Total Digital Therapeutics Market-Revenue Share Forecast by Segment
- Chronic Condition Management Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Chronic Condition Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Behavior Management Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Behavior Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Medication Adherence Support Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Medication Adherence Support Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Data Gathering and Analytics Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Data Gathering and Analytics Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Market Structure
- Competitive Dynamics
- The Digital Therapeutics Ecosystem-Technologies Add Value to Traditional Prescription-Based Treatments
- Digital Therapeutics-Current and Potential Buyers
- Business Models in Digital Therapeutics
- Professional-Consumer Spectrum
- Vendor Ecosystem
6. Pure Play Digital Therapeutics Companies
- Pear Therapeutics
- WellDoc
- Chrono Therapeutics
- Omada Health
- Proteus Digital Health
- Noom Inc.
- MySugr (Roche Diabetes Care)
- Click Therapeutics
- Canary Health
- CellScope
- Virta Health
7. Adjacent Market Participants
- AliveCor
- Apple, Inc.
- Oscar Health Insurance Corporation
- Big Health Ltd. (Sleepio)
8. Digital Services and Device Companies
- Medical Device Companies and Digital Therapeutics
- Lifestyle Services Companies and Digital Therapeutics
- Payer Focused on Digital Therapeutics
- Digital Medicine Investment Portfolio
9. Additional Market Entrants-Digital Therapeutics Initiatives
- Additional Digital Therapeutics Companies
10. Growth Opportunities
- 5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies
- Levers for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 1-Define Digital Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 2-Increase Awareness of Digital Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 3-Develop Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 4-Develop Solutions for More Conditions
- Growth Opportunity 5-Harness the Data
- Strategic Imperatives for Digital Therapeutics
11. Future Perspectives
- Technology-Future Impact on Digital Therapeutics
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Additional Coverage of Telehealth
- Selected Sources
