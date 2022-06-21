United States Electricity Transmission Report 2022: Policy and Regulatory Developments Impacting Grid Investments, Including Offshore Wind Energy with Profiles of top 30 Players

Jun 21, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electricity Transmission in the US Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will analyse the historical network growth and future network development and investment plans.
It will provide an overview of the industry structure and discuss the policy and regulatory developments impacting grid investments, including offshore wind energy.
The electricity transmission sector in the US is set for very significant growth. The federal government has announced ambitious targets of achieving 100 per cent carbon-free electricity by 2035 and 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.
Expansion and modernisation of the nation's aging and integration of the regionally siloed electric transmission system will be critical to accommodate increasing levels of renewable energy.
The federal government's recent legislation and funding support to modernise electricity grids, reduce congestion, and fast-track permitting will help create the needed grid infrastructure. Utilities are also gearing up to meet the clean energy challenge by formulating plans to improve the system resilience, security, and hardening to withstand adverse weather.
The report will have five distinct sections.
Part 1 will be the executive summary of the report.
Part 2 will analyse the performance of the US' electric transmission industry over the five years (2017-21) and present investment forecasts and expected network growth for 2022-26. It will assess the key policy and regulatory developments and trends shaping the sector. It will cover the following topics:
- Industry structure and key players
- Sector size and growth
- Policy and regulatory developments
- Network growth and investment outlook
- Focus on offshore wind transmission
Part 3 will cover detailed profiles of the top 30 transmission players and compare their network growth and financial performance.
- Size and growth in the transmission network, 2017-21
- Key operational indicators, 2017-21
- Key financial indicators, 2017-21
- Future plans and investment, 2022-26
- Recent contracts
Part 4 will consist of a database of key upcoming transmission projects (~125 projects). This section will also analyse the project database in terms of voltage level, technology, type and status.
- Description
- Developer(s)
- Route
- Rated voltage (kV)
- Technology (AC or DC)
- Type of project (new build, upgrade, expansion, extension)
- Line length (km)
- Substation capacity (MVA)
- Estimated cost
- Current status (announced/under development/under contractor selection/under construction)
- Key contractors
- Scheduled completion
- Contact details
Part 5 will be the appendix and provide sources, methodology, and a list of abbreviations.
This report and database are indispensable for any organisation interested in the US transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SECTOR TRENDS, GROWTH AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
2.1 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND KEY PLAYERS
- Industry structure
- Regulatory framework and key institutions
- Key transmission players
2.2 SECTOR SIZE AND GROWTH
- Growth in transmission line length, 2017-21
- Line length by voltage (kV)
- Line length by technology (AC and DC)
- Growth in capital expenditure, 2017-21
2.3 POLICY AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS
- Overview of key policy and regulatory announcements
- Climate goals and net zero emissions targets
- Federal-level initiatives for grid expansion
- Key RTO/ISO-level initiatives for transmission
2.4 NETWORK GROWTH AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
- Key growth drivers
- Future demand and expected generation mix, by 2026
- Expected transmission network expansion
- Transmission line length addition, 2022-26
- Transformer capacity addition, 2022-26
- Forecasted investment in the transmission network, 2022-26
- Investment plans of leading TSOs
2.5 FOCUS ON OFFSHORE WIND TRANSMISSION
- Offshore wind plans and targets
- Policy and regulatory announcements at federal level
- Offshore wind and transmission developments in key states
- Upcoming offshore wind capacity and transmission projects
PART 3: KEY TRANSMISSION PLAYERS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE (TOP 30 TSOS)
3.1 TRENDS IN PERFORMANCE OF LEADING TSOS
- Growth in transmission network
- Line length
- Financial performance
- Revenue
- Net profits
- Return on equity
- Debt to equity ratio
- Profit margin
- Trends in past capex
3.2 TSO PROFILES
- Ameren Corporation
- American Electric Power
- American Transmission Company
- Avangrid (Iberdrola USA)
- Bonneville Power Administration
- CentrePoint Energy
- Dominion Energy
- Duke Energy
- Entergy Corporation
- Evergy Incorporated
- Exelon Corporation
- FirstEnergy Corporation
- ITC Holdings
- MidAmerican Energy Company
- National Grid USA
- New York Power Authority
- NextEra Energy
- NorthWestern Energy
- NV Energy
- Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company
- Oncor Electric Delivery
- Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation
- PacifiCorp
- PNM Resources
- PPL Corporation
- Public Service Electric & Gas
- Southern California Edison
- Southern Company
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- Xcel Energy
- Size and growth in the transmission network, 2017-21
- Key operational indicators, 2017-21
- Key financial indicators, 2017-21
- Future plans and investment, 2022-26
- Recent contracts
PART 4: UPCOMING TRANSMISSION PROJECTS (~125 PROJETCS)
4.1 ANALYSIS OF UPCOMING PROJECT PIPELINE
- Overview
- Project pipeline analysis
- By voltage level
- By technology
- By type
- By status
4.2 UPCOMING PROJECTS DATABASE (EXCEL FORMAT)
The database will provide detailed and up-to-date information on high-voltage transmission line and substation projects expected to come up in the US over the next decade.
- Description
- Developer (s)
- Route
- Rated voltage (kV)
- Technology (AC or DC)
- Type of project (new build, upgrade, expansion, extension)
- Line length (miles)
- Substation capacity (MVA)
- Estimated cost
- Current status (announced/ under development/ under contractor selection/ under construction)
- Key contractors
- Scheduled completion
- Contact details
PART 5: APPENDIX
