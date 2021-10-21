United States Employment Screening Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Accurate Background, First Advantage, Sterling Backcheck, & Checkr

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Employment Screening Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the US employment screening market by value, by service, by industry vertical, by enterprise size, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US employment screening market.

The US employment screening market can be segmented based on service (Background Screening, Verification and Drug Testing); industry vertical (IT & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Government Agencies, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare and Others); and enterprise size (Large enterprises and Small & Mid-Sized Firms).



The US employment background screening market can be further segmented as Criminal Record and Credit Check. The US Employment Verification Screening Market can be further segmented as Employment History, Education, Reference and Other including Motor Vehicle Record, etc.



The US employment screening market has slightly declined in 2020, and projections are made that the market would recover in the next four years, i.e. 2021-2025.



The US employment screening market is expected to increase, due to a surge in drug consumption, increasing urbanization, dominating millennials and younger population, rising number of start-ups, growing share of immigrants in the total US population, improved regulatory compliance, increased number of job applications, etc., yet the market faces some challenges such as discrimination concerns, candidate's information compromised, etc.

Additionally assessed are the key opportunities in the market, with outlines of the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US employment screening market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The US employment screening market is fragmented with many major market players operating in the US. The key players of the employment screening market - Accurate Background, Inc., First Advantage Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Backcheck, Checkr, Inc. - are also profiled with their respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Employment Screening: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Employment Screening

2.1.2 Benefits of Employment Screening

2.1.3 Key Aspects of Employment Screening

2.1.4 Employment Screening Process

2.2 Employment Screening Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Employment Screening Segmentation by Service

2.2.2 Employment Screening Segmentation by Industry Vertical

2.2.3 Employment Screening Segmentation by Enterprise Size

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Employment Screening Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Employment Screening Market: Service Analysis

3.3 The US Employment Screening Market: Industry Vertical Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Employment Screening Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in Drug Consumption

5.1.2 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.3 Dominating Millennials and Younger Population

5.1.4 Rising Number of Start-ups

5.1.5 Growing Share of Immigrants in the Total US Population

5.1.6 Improved Regulatory Compliance

5.1.7 Increased Number of Job Applications

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Discrimination Concerns

5.2.2 Candidate's Information Compromised

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Introduction of Several Drug Testing Methods

5.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Human Resource Technology

5.3.3 Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

5.3.4 Escalating Importance of Social Media in Employment Screening

5.3.5 Increasing Use of Contingent and Flexible Workforces

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Employment Screening Market: Competitive Overview

6.2 The US Employment Market Players by Services Provided

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Business Strategy

Accurate Background, Inc.

First Advantage Pvt. Ltd.

Sterling Backcheck

Checkr, Inc.

