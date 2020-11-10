United States Engineered Quartz Surface Market Report 2020: Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2030 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S.



The study also identifies growth avenues for market stakeholders. The report provides insightful information about how the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S. is likely to expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S. that can aid companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. this study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the building & construction industry with respect to the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S. during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S. and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (million square feet) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S., along with key information and a competition landscape. The report mentions company profiles of key players operating in the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S., wherein various market developments and growth strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



The report provides detailed information about the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S. on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the engineered quartz surface market in the U.S., which would help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market

3.1. Market Value, Indicative (Us$ Mn)

3.2. Top Three Trends



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Key Market Developments

4.3. Market Indicators



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.1.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.2. Restraints

5.1.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. List of Potential Customers



6. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market: Price Trend Analysis, 2019

7.1. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Price Trends, (Us$/Square Feet), 2019-2030



8. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, by Application

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction

8.2. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

8.2.1. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Flooring, 2019-2030

8.2.2. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Walls, 2019-2030

8.2.3. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Countertops, 2019-2030

8.2.4. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Door Jambs, 2019-2030

8.2.5. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Window Sills, 2019-2030

8.2.6. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Others, 2019-2030

8.3. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Analysis, by State

9.1. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Volume (Million Square Feet) and Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by State

9.1.1. California

9.1.2. Texas

9.1.3. Florida

9.1.4. New York

9.1.5. Illinois

9.1.6. Pennsylvania

9.1.7. Ohio

9.1.8. Georgia

9.1.9. North Carolina

9.1.10. Michigan

9.1.11. Rest of the U.S.

9.2. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Attractiveness Analysis, by State



10. Competition Landscape

10.1. U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

10.2. Competition Matrix

10.3. Company Profiles



Cambria

DuPont (Corian Quartz)

Lexmar USA

Elantas GmbH

Caesarstone International

LG Hausys

USA Quartz

Quartz Spectrum Quartz

Granite Transformations

IceStone LLC

Cosentino, S.A.

Seieffe Corporation (Okite)

