United States Extended Care Medical Supply Utilization Trends Report, Q3-2017 - Index Value Increased by 1.9 Points to 26.8

The "Q3 Extended Care 2017: Medical Supply Utilization Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Extended Care Acuity-Weighted index shows slight to moderate expansion in Q3 2017. The index value increased by 1.9 points to 26.8.
Increased expansion in Q3 is attributed to higher admissions, occupancy, and acuity.
Southeast and Southwest regions do not follow national trends. Both regions experienced index value decreases in Q3.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scorecard
3. Index Data
4. Demographics
5. National Breakdown
6. Regional Breakdown
7. Research Methods
8. Contact
