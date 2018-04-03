United States Home Air Filters Market 2013-2023 - Market is Projected to Cross $ 1 Billion

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Home Air Filters Market By Filter Type (HEPA Home Air Filters, Activated Carbon Home Air Filters, Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters & Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States home air filters market is projected to cross $ 1 billion by 2023 in the US, on the back of worsening indoor air quality and increasing online retail sales of air purification products.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing incidences of allergies and asthma, coupled with availability of air purifiers at competitive prices are some of the other factors expected to boost demand for home air filters in the United States over the coming years.
United States Home Air Filters Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of home air filters in the US market:
- Home Air Filters Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Filter Type (HEPA Home Air Filters, Activated Carbon Home Air Filters, Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters & Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United States home air filters market are
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- 3M Company
- Philips North America LLC
- IQ Air North America Inc.
- Blueair, Inc.
- Austin Air Systems Ltd.
- Alen Corporation
- Winix America Inc.
- Woongjin Coway USA Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. United States Home Air Filters Market Outlook
5. United States HEPA Home Air Filters Market Outlook
6. United States Activated Carbon Home Air Filters Market Outlook
7. United States Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters Market Outlook
8. United States Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Pricing Analysis
12. Value Chain Analysis & Filter Replacement Cycle
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. United States Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
