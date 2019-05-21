United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2019-2019 - Growth in Chronic & Infectious Disease / Technological Advances / Aging Population

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Forecast by IVD Segments, Products, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to be more than US$ 35 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) serves a key role in the healthcare value chain by significantly influencing the quality of health outcomes, patient treatment, care, and downstream resource requirements. In Vitro Diagnostics has proven itself to be the best diagnostic procedures in managing chronic diseases. IVDs help in the early detection of patient's health condition and risk associated with it, creating new opportunities for the early intervention and prevention.



United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is the largest IVD market across the world and is also the leading consumer of the IVD market. IVD market increasingly is subject to demands for improved diagnosis and quality test results of patient's ailments. In Vitro Diagnostics help in responding such demands by enabling accurate detection of diseases and health risks at the earlier stages, aid in improved treatment and disease management, further diminishing the subsequent health risks and their associated cost.



In the United States, some of the common diagnostic tests conducted include cholesterol level tests, blood sugar tests, HIV tests, pap tests, tests for infectious diseases, hCG (pregnancy) tests and substance abuse tests. Some of the major factors stimulating the growth of the United States IVD market include a high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing preference for Point of Care (POC) diagnostics, technological advancements in the field of diagnostics and increasing awareness and acceptance regarding personalized medicine.



In addition; government favorable healthcare policy, better healthcare infrastructure and increasing consumer's healthcare expenditure for seeking quality healthcare further help United States IVD Market to grow effortlessly over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market



4. Market Share - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analysis

4.1 By Segments

4.2 By Products

4.3 By Regions



5. Segments - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

5.1 Clinical Chemistry

5.2 Microbiology -ID/AST

5.3 Microbiology - Molecular

5.4 POC - Professional

5.5 POC - OTC Diabetes

5.6 POC - Others

5.7 Immunoassay - Infectious

5.8 Immunoassay - Others

5.9 Urinalysis

5.10 Molecular - Non-Infectious

5.11 Coagulation

5.12 Histology

5.13 Hematology

5.14 Blood Testing and Typing

5.15 Flow Cytometry



6. Products - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

6.1 Services

6.2 Software

6.3 Reagents

6.4 Instruments



7. Regions - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

7.1 South

7.2 West

7.3 Midwest

7.4 North East



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Growth Drivers

8.1.1 Growth in Chronic & Infectious Disease

8.1.2 Technological Advances

8.1.3 Aging Population

8.2 Challenges

8.2.1 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

8.2.2 Shortage of Lab Technicians



9. Company Analysis

9.1 Roche Diagnostics

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

9.1.3 Sales

9.2 Abbott Diagnostics

9.3 Siemens Healthineers

9.4 Danaher Corporation

9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.6 Sysmex Corporation



