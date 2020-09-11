DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Influenza Vaccines Market Forecast 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States influenza vaccines market is set to surpass USD 5.1 Billion by 2027.

This report is based on an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccine market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccine market. The study also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020 - 2027.

The report delivers a clear understanding of the up-to-date and future growths of the United States influenza vaccine market. The report also provides a comprehensive investigation of children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the United States from 2013 to 2019 and forecasts to 2027. The report also details the latest information about influenza vaccine production, supply, and allocation by major companies in the United States between 2014 - 2015 and 2020 - 2021.

An all-inclusive examination has been done on the pricing, distribution, demand, and effectiveness of the influenza vaccines in the United States. It also provides a deep and in-depth evaluation of the distribution channel and technique of the influenza vaccination in the United States.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the current size of the overall influenza vaccine market in the United States ?

? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2013 - 2027?

How effective is the influenza (flu) shot for 2020?

What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?

do people get the flu vaccine? What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States ?

? What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccine market?

influenza vaccine market? What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccine market?

influenza vaccine market? What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccines revenue, current developments, and scenarios?

Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2013 - 2027)

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 - 2027)

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis

6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2020)

8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2020)

9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

10. Distribution Channel & Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market

14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Sanofi Pasteur

16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

16.3 Seqirus

16.4 AstraZeneca

17. Emerging Players Analysis

17.1 Novavax

17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

17.3 Medicago

17.4 Moderna Inc

17.5 Pneumagen

17.6 Altimmune

17.7 Daiichi Sankyo

17.8 FluGen

17.9 Imutex



