United States Inorganic Microporous and Nanoporous Adsorbents Report 2019 with Analysis & Forecasts for Global Markets to 2023

This report covers the technological, economic, and environmental considerations of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry. Although this report is primarily a study of U.S. markets, analysis and forecasts are also provided for global markets.

The U.S. market is presented by adsorbent type and by commercial application with growth forecasts through 2023. The driving forces in the industry and the structure of the industry are also examined.

International aspects of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry are discussed with respect to major geographic markets, types of adsorbents, and available manufacturing capacity. Lastly, brief profiles of the major manufacturers in the North American markets are presented.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion of the major types of adsorbents along with their key physical and chemical properties, raw materials, manufacturing processes and commercial applications

Impact analysis of governmental regulations and outlining of structural dynamics of the adsorbent industry

Patent review and new developments in the field of adsorbent technology

Detailed company profiles of major market players, including Arkema, Inc., BASF AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., UOP and W.R. Grace & Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Industry Overview

Introduction to Adsorption

Physical and Chemical Structures

Potential Applications

Emerging Technology Needs

Industry Structure

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Adsorbent

Summary

Granular Activated Carbon

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes

Activated Carbon Prices

Manufacturers and Market Shares

Zeolites

Zeolite Structures

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes

Other Developments

Zeolite Prices

Manufacturers and Market Shares

Clays

Structure of Clay Materials

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes

Types of Clay Materials

Clay Adsorbent Prices

Manufacturers of Clays

Activated Alumina

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes

Activated Alumina Prices

Manufacturers and Market Shares

Silica Gels

Physical and Chemical Structure

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Processes

Silica Gel Prices

Manufacturers and Market Shares

Other Miscellaneous Inorganic Adsorbents

Magnesium Oxide

Magnesium Silicate

Zirconium Oxide

Bauxite

Graphene

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Summary

Consumer Goods Manufacturing Industry

Detergent Applications

Personal Care Applications

Textile Applications

Pet Litter Applications

Packaging Applications

Printing Paper Applications

Food and Beverage Applications

Adsorbents Market Growth in Consumer Goods Manufacturing

Healthcare Industry

Biomedical Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Hospital Applications

Other Medical Applications

Adsorbent Market in the Healthcare Industry

Environmental Industry Application

Air Pollution Control and Purification

Water and Wastewater Applications

Solid and Radioactive Waste Applications

Market for Adsorbents in the Environmental Industry

Chemical and Process Industry Applications

Chemical Manufacturing Applications

Desiccation Applications

Industrial Refrigeration Desiccation Applications

Filler and Carrier Applications

Gas Separation and Enrichment Applications

Paints and Pigments Manufacturing Applications

Rubber Goods Manufacturing Applications

Polymer Processing Applications

Adsorbent Market in the Chemical and Process Industry

Petroleum and Gas Refining

Petroleum Industry Segment

Refinery Gas Processing Segment

Adsorbent Market Growth in the Petroleum and Gas Refining Industry

Building Materials Industry

High-Strength Concrete and Preforms

Desiccants in Insulating Window Panes

Adsorbent Market in the Building Materials Industry

Other Miscellaneous Industry Applications

Transportation Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Personal Protection Equipment Industry

Fuel Cells Industry

Energy Storage and Transfer Industry

Semiconductor and Electronics Packaging Industry

Adsorbent Market in Other Miscellaneous Industries

Chapter 6 Global Markets



Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Analysis

New Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Almatis gmbh

Amcol International

Apyron Technologies, Inc.

Arkema, Inc.

Axens North America, Inc.

BASF Ag

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Carbochem Corp.

Carbon Activated Corp.

Cpl Carbon Link Corp.

Criterion Catalyst Co.

Exxonmobil Oil Corp.

Filtercor, Inc.

Filterspun, Inc.

General Carbon Corp.

GSA Resources, Inc.

Ingevity

J.M. Huber Corp.

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Inc.

Multisorb Technologies, Inc.

Nanopore, Inc.

Nucon International, Inc.

Porocel Corp.

PQ Corp.

Resintech, Inc.

Shell Oil Co.

Steelhead Specialty Minerals

Sud-Chemie Adsorbents

Teague Mineral Products

Tigg Corp.

UOP

W.R. Grace & Co.

Westates Carbon, Inc.

Zeochem

Zeolyst International

