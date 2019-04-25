United States Inorganic Microporous and Nanoporous Adsorbents Report 2019 with Analysis & Forecasts for Global Markets to 2023
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Inorganic Microporous and Nanoporous Adsorbents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the technological, economic, and environmental considerations of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry. Although this report is primarily a study of U.S. markets, analysis and forecasts are also provided for global markets.
The U.S. market is presented by adsorbent type and by commercial application with growth forecasts through 2023. The driving forces in the industry and the structure of the industry are also examined.
International aspects of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry are discussed with respect to major geographic markets, types of adsorbents, and available manufacturing capacity. Lastly, brief profiles of the major manufacturers in the North American markets are presented.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion of the major types of adsorbents along with their key physical and chemical properties, raw materials, manufacturing processes and commercial applications
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and environmental considerations of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry
- Impact analysis of governmental regulations and outlining of structural dynamics of the adsorbent industry
- Patent review and new developments in the field of adsorbent technology
- Detailed company profiles of major market players, including Arkema, Inc., BASF AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., UOP and W.R. Grace & Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Industry Overview
- Introduction to Adsorption
- Physical and Chemical Structures
- Potential Applications
- Emerging Technology Needs
- Industry Structure
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Adsorbent
- Summary
- Granular Activated Carbon
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Processes
- Activated Carbon Prices
- Manufacturers and Market Shares
- Zeolites
- Zeolite Structures
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Processes
- Other Developments
- Zeolite Prices
- Manufacturers and Market Shares
- Clays
- Structure of Clay Materials
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Processes
- Types of Clay Materials
- Clay Adsorbent Prices
- Manufacturers of Clays
- Activated Alumina
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Processes
- Activated Alumina Prices
- Manufacturers and Market Shares
- Silica Gels
- Physical and Chemical Structure
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Processes
- Silica Gel Prices
- Manufacturers and Market Shares
- Other Miscellaneous Inorganic Adsorbents
- Magnesium Oxide
- Magnesium Silicate
- Zirconium Oxide
- Bauxite
- Graphene
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Summary
- Consumer Goods Manufacturing Industry
- Detergent Applications
- Personal Care Applications
- Textile Applications
- Pet Litter Applications
- Packaging Applications
- Printing Paper Applications
- Food and Beverage Applications
- Adsorbents Market Growth in Consumer Goods Manufacturing
- Healthcare Industry
- Biomedical Applications
- Pharmaceutical Applications
- Hospital Applications
- Other Medical Applications
- Adsorbent Market in the Healthcare Industry
- Environmental Industry Application
- Air Pollution Control and Purification
- Water and Wastewater Applications
- Solid and Radioactive Waste Applications
- Market for Adsorbents in the Environmental Industry
- Chemical and Process Industry Applications
- Chemical Manufacturing Applications
- Desiccation Applications
- Industrial Refrigeration Desiccation Applications
- Filler and Carrier Applications
- Gas Separation and Enrichment Applications
- Paints and Pigments Manufacturing Applications
- Rubber Goods Manufacturing Applications
- Polymer Processing Applications
- Adsorbent Market in the Chemical and Process Industry
- Petroleum and Gas Refining
- Petroleum Industry Segment
- Refinery Gas Processing Segment
- Adsorbent Market Growth in the Petroleum and Gas Refining Industry
- Building Materials Industry
- High-Strength Concrete and Preforms
- Desiccants in Insulating Window Panes
- Adsorbent Market in the Building Materials Industry
- Other Miscellaneous Industry Applications
- Transportation Industry
- Aquaculture Industry
- Personal Protection Equipment Industry
- Fuel Cells Industry
- Energy Storage and Transfer Industry
- Semiconductor and Electronics Packaging Industry
- Adsorbent Market in Other Miscellaneous Industries
Chapter 6 Global Markets
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Analysis
- New Developments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Almatis gmbh
- Amcol International
- Apyron Technologies, Inc.
- Arkema, Inc.
- Axens North America, Inc.
- BASF Ag
- Calgon Carbon Corp.
- Carbochem Corp.
- Carbon Activated Corp.
- Cpl Carbon Link Corp.
- Criterion Catalyst Co.
- Exxonmobil Oil Corp.
- Filtercor, Inc.
- Filterspun, Inc.
- General Carbon Corp.
- GSA Resources, Inc.
- Ingevity
- J.M. Huber Corp.
- Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Inc.
- Multisorb Technologies, Inc.
- Nanopore, Inc.
- Nucon International, Inc.
- Porocel Corp.
- PQ Corp.
- Resintech, Inc.
- Shell Oil Co.
- Steelhead Specialty Minerals
- Sud-Chemie Adsorbents
- Teague Mineral Products
- Tigg Corp.
- UOP
- W.R. Grace & Co.
- Westates Carbon, Inc.
- Zeochem
- Zeolyst International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krfqla
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
