United States Kidney Dialysis Clinics Industry Report 2019: 4 Largest Competitors Comprise More than 85%

This analysis examines the $24.7 billion kidney dialysis centers sector - a growth industry. The kidney dialysis business is highly concentrated, with the 4 largest competitors comprising more than 85% of the market, but substantial competition still takes place.



While there are a few large national companies, Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita Healthcare Partners, this industry is experiencing heightened M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors. The industry has come under scrutiny by the government for some of its practices and very high-profit margins, and there is a push toward cheaper home dialysis services to save Medicare dollars.



This study examines the nature of the industry, types of dialysis used, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2023 forecast, customer demand and demographics, key industry trends, industry structure and operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), industry regulation, top companies market share, insurance/ Medicare reimbursement trends, emerging home dialysis services, and more.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope.

2. Nature & Structure of the Industry

Definition and number of kidney dialysis centers in the U.S. worldwide

Major industry trends and issues: consolidation, push for home dialysis, Medicare and insurance reimbursement, new 2019 Trump executive order, staff shortages, fines & investigations of the leaders.

Main types of dialysis: hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, acute dialysis

Discussion of home dialysis options: cost savings, cycler devices

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2016

Main operating models used by kidney dialysis centers

Factors affecting demand for kidney dialysis (aging population, obesity, diabetes, organ transplants and donations, economy)

Operations: sources of revenue, typical patient volumes, revenues per patient visit, facility profit margins

Competition and Consolidation: discussion of main competitors, interest by venture capital, NIH study of consolidation from 2001-2011 and its effect on patient choices

Reimbursement situation discussion, requirements and cuts under Medicare

3. Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

Estimates of industry size and growth published by other research firms (IBIS World, First Research, Anything Research, NEJM Catalyst , Marketdata)

, Marketdata) Size / Annual Receipts of kidney dialysis centers industry from 2007-2016, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

Estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2017-2019, 2023 F

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during the last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale for forecasts

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: reimbursement, demand, aging of population, obesity, increase in lifestyle diseases, organ donations, etc.

4. Customer Demographics

Discussion and statistics related to population aging trends

Discussion and statistics related to obesity trends

Discussion and statistics related to diabetes trends

Discussion and statistics related to kidney failure and ESRD (end stage renal disease) trends

Discussion and statistics related to kidney transplants

5. Industry Economic Operating Ratios

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes

Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2016: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, Avg. receipts per estab.)



Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2016

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts for 2012) by:

legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: no. of employees).



Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above)



Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms



Receipts size of establishments (under $10,000 to $10+ mill.)

to $10+ mill.)

Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.)

to $100+ mill.)

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state: 2012



No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state - 2016



(County Business Patterns, Estimates)

6. Competitor Profiles

Fresenius Medical Care

Davita Kidney Care

U.S. Renal Care

7. Reference Directory

List of kidney dialysis national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.

