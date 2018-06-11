DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Q3 Laboratory 2017: Medical Supply Utilization Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The laboratory test-volume-weighted utilization index shows slight expansion in Q3 2017 for both hospital and physician office laboratories. The index values for both were 22.9 and 26.2 respectively.
Index shifts for hospital labs are due to higher reporting in test volumes in Q3.
Geographically, physician office labs fared better than their hospital counterparts in Q3, with all 6 measured regions showing positive index values. Regional values for hospital labs; however, showed wide variation between negative and positive values.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scorecard
3. Index Data
4. Demographics
5. National Breakdown
6. Regional Breakdown
7. Research Methods
8. Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hfwkz/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-laboratory-medical-supply-utilization-trends-report-q3-2017-index-shifts-for-hospital-labs-are-due-to-higher-reporting-in-test-volumes-300664083.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article