United States Laboratory Medical Supply Utilization Trends Report, Q3 2017: Index Shifts for Hospital Labs are Due to Higher Reporting in Test Volumes

The laboratory test-volume-weighted utilization index shows slight expansion in Q3 2017 for both hospital and physician office laboratories. The index values for both were 22.9 and 26.2 respectively.

Index shifts for hospital labs are due to higher reporting in test volumes in Q3.

Geographically, physician office labs fared better than their hospital counterparts in Q3, with all 6 measured regions showing positive index values. Regional values for hospital labs; however, showed wide variation between negative and positive values.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scorecard

3. Index Data

4. Demographics

5. National Breakdown

6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods



8. Contact

