United States Myopia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Nevakar (NVK-002) & Eyenovia (MicroPine)

This Myopia - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Myopia in the United States.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Myopia from 2017 to 2028 in the United States. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

The Myopia (DS) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Myopia by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Myopia in the US.

Myopia Epidemiology

The Myopia (DS) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for the United States. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by diagnosed prevalent population, age-specific prevalent population, severity-specific prevalent population (Severity Specific Cases of Myopia in Children, Severity Specific Cases of Myopia in adults), gender-specific prevalent population of Myopia.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the United States during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The prevalent population of Myopia was estimated to be 92,927 in USA in 2018.

Myopia Market Outlook

The Myopia (DMD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the publisher, the United States of Myopia (DMD) was estimated to be USD 85.7 million in 2018. The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028. Besides all these treatment options, the market consists of various unmet needs includes lack of therapeutic treatment, poor understanding of the mechanism of myopia. To counter the current unmet needs of the market and to provide better treatment options for Myopia, various research studies have focused on developing therapeutic treatments for Myopia, and few small molecules with lose dose formulation of atropine, have been proposed.

Myopia Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

With the continuous efforts in research and development, few companies are developing therapies, NVK-002 (Nevakar), Micropine (Eyenovia), are expected to enter the United States market by 2024.

NVK-002 is a topical eye drop formulation of atropine being developed by Nevakar for the treatment of patients with myopia. This therapeutic molecule is intended to slow the progression of myopia in children. Currently, the company is investigating this molecule in Phase III stage of development and is expected to enter the market by 2024.

Micropine is a proprietary, microdose formulation of atropine and product candidate for the prevention of progressive myopia in children. In previous phase II study, this therapeutic molecule is showing better results. Recently, the company has received clearance from FDA and planning to conduct Phase III in the first half of 2019. This therapeutic molecule is expected to enter the United States market by 2024.

Myopia Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Myopia Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

United States Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Myopia Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Myopia market.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Myopia market.

To understand the future market competition in the Myopia market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Disease Overview: Myopia

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Sign and Symptoms

2.3 Classification of Myopia

2.4 Causes of Myopia

2.5 Pathophysiology of Myopia

2.6 Diagnosis of Myopia

2.7 Risk and Complications



3 Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1 Key Findings



4 United States-Epidemiology of Myopia

4.1 Assumptions and Rationale

4.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Myopia in the United States

4.3 Age-Specific Cases of Myopia in the United States

4.4 Gender Specific Cases of Myopia in the United States

4.5 Severity Specific Cases of Myopia (Children) in the United States

4.6 Severity Specific Cases of Myopia (Adults) in the United States



5 Current Treatment Practices

5.1 Treatment options for progressive myopia

5.2 Management Strategy for Myopia Correction



6 Unmet Needs



7 Emerging Therapies

7.1 Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

7.2 NVK-002: Nevakar

7.2.1 Product Description

7.2.2 Other Developmental Activities

7.2.3 Clinical Development

7.2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages

7.2.5 Product Profile

7.3 MicroPine: Eyenovia

7.3.1 Product Description

7.3.2 Other Developmental Activities

7.3.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

7.3.4 Safety and Efficacy

7.3.5 Product Profile



8 Myopia: United States Market Analysis

8.1 Key Findings



