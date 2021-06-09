United States Online Grocery Market Report 2021: MFCs Deliver Significant Time and Cost Savings to Merchants & Autonomous Vehicles Could Further Reduce Delivery Costs

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery: Grocers Meet the Challenge of Digital Demand, but Can They Do It at a Reasonable Cost?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although online grocery struggled against other online verticals prior to 2020, recent growth shows the online grocery vertical is here to stay.

As consumers shopped online due to COVID-19, online grocery growth outpaced the rest of the e-commerce segment.

Given recent consumer sentiment, the analyst predicts growth will remain strong in the coming years. Grocers were able to match consumer demand by utilizing cost-saving investments and implementing innovative technology to facilitate fulfillment.

While consumers expressed the desire to continue shopping online, they also noted pain points with online grocery shopping.

Given the new growth in this budding industry, the analyst believes that merchants and payment processors have the ability to gain market share by implementing cost effective fulfillment strategies and facilitating technology-driven payment methods.

This new research report explores the trajectory of the online grocery market and the ways in which merchants and payment processors can take advantage of consumer sentiment to cut costs and drive sales.

Expert Quote

"The pandemic-driven, stay-at-home lifestyle in 2020 propelled U.S. online grocery sales to record volume as consumers sought ease of ordering, seamless payment, and convenient delivery. As the Great Reopening occurs in 2021, online grocery shopping will remain popular among consumers. Grocery merchants and their payments vendors can benefit from this digital channel opportunity, but must meet the challenges of online order fulfillment," commented the report's author Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services.

Companies and other organizations mentioned in this report:

Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons

Amazon

Incisiv

Instacart

Kroger

Meijer

Nuro

Ocado

Oxbotica

Stop & Shop

Walmart

Whole Foods.

Highlights of this research report include:

Market growth of the online grocery vertical

Merchant innovations that helped bolster growth

Current consumer sentiment surrounding online grocery

Primary data results of growing consumer payment preferences

Future outlook of further innovations in the online grocery vertical supply chain payments space

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. The Market for Online Grocery

Market Growth

Online Grocery Winners and Losers

4. Consumer Focus

Online Grocery Satisfies Consumer Need for Efficiency

Cost of Delivery Creates Consumer Adoption Barrier

Product Availability

5. Online Grocery Shoppers Favor Subscriptions and Loyalty Programs

The Rise of Online Shopping Subscriptions

Rewards and Loyalty Can Drive Grocery Sales

6. Consumer Demand Facilitates Online Grocery Innovation

Micro Fulfillment Centers and Dark Stores Represent Emerging Trends

MFCs Deliver Significant Time and Cost Savings to Merchants

Autonomous Vehicles Could Further Reduce Delivery Costs

7. Self Service Mobile Check-Out

8. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jofe61

