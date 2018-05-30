United States Online Recruitment Market 2018-2022: Increase in the Use of AI-Powered Searches, Changing Dynamics & Big Data Applications with the Use of Analytics

The online recruitment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the period 2018-2022.

Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in the use of AI-powered searches. Online recruitment platforms' search engines provide recruiters with an extensive list of candidates that match their job profiles. By utilizing artificial intelligence, search engines can further categorize or shortlist candidates based on the skillset required by employers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing usage of social media and easy access to hassle-free job information. Online recruitment allows employers to access profiles of potential candidates and easily connect with them through social media platforms. These platforms have a large database and employers have easy access to several candidate profiles and receive real-time updates.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in profitability due to a high level of competition. The market is becoming fragmented with new players entering the market. There are hundreds of tools that are available for recruiters, which can be used to fill up the job vacancy.

Key vendors

CareerBuilder

College Recruiter

Indeed (Recruit Holdings)

LinkedIn

Monster

Robert Half International

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY

Segmentation by Industry

Comparison by Industry

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by industry

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Recruiters/employers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in the use of AI-powered searches

Changing dynamics of the recruitment process

Big Data applications and the use of analytics

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CareerBuilder

College Recruiter

Indeed (Recruit Holdings)

LinkedIn

Monster

Robert Half International

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqbsjx/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-online-recruitment-market-2018-2022-increase-in-the-use-of-ai-powered-searches-changing-dynamics--big-data-applications-with-the-use-of-analytics-300656423.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

