United States Online Recruitment Market 2018-2022: Increase in the Use of AI-Powered Searches, Changing Dynamics & Big Data Applications with the Use of Analytics

The "Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online recruitment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in the use of AI-powered searches. Online recruitment platforms' search engines provide recruiters with an extensive list of candidates that match their job profiles. By utilizing artificial intelligence, search engines can further categorize or shortlist candidates based on the skillset required by employers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing usage of social media and easy access to hassle-free job information. Online recruitment allows employers to access profiles of potential candidates and easily connect with them through social media platforms. These platforms have a large database and employers have easy access to several candidate profiles and receive real-time updates.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in profitability due to a high level of competition. The market is becoming fragmented with new players entering the market. There are hundreds of tools that are available for recruiters, which can be used to fill up the job vacancy.
Key vendors
- CareerBuilder
- College Recruiter
- Indeed (Recruit Holdings)
- Monster
- Robert Half International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY
- Segmentation by Industry
- Comparison by Industry
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by industry
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Recruiters/employers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in the use of AI-powered searches
- Changing dynamics of the recruitment process
- Big Data applications and the use of analytics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CareerBuilder
- College Recruiter
- Indeed (Recruit Holdings)
- Monster
- Robert Half International
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqbsjx/united_states?w=5
