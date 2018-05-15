United States Pesticide Product Registration Overview 2018: Top 30 Companies, Top 100 Retailers & Product Approvals

The report details the current registration system and processes under the direction of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The legislation of pesticide regulation and the data requirements for registration are also included.

The report also contains a summary of the top 30 companies registered with the EPA, the top 100 retailers, and the product approvals by year from 1948 to 2017.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chaper 1: Overview of Crops and Pesticide Use in the U.S.

1.1 Geography

1.2 Climate

1.3 Agricultural Meteorology

1.3.1 Planted Areas of Major Crops

1.4 Farmers, Farms, Farm Size, and Main Crop Acreages

1.5 Grain Exports

1.6 Agrochemical Market in the United States

1.6.1 Maize

1.6.2 Soybean

1.6.3 Cotton

1.6.4 Cereals

1.6.5 Multinational Company Involvement in the U.S.



Chapter 2: Regulation and Legal System of Pesticide Registration in the United States

2.1 The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

2.1.1 Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP)

2.2 Laws and Regulations of Pesticide Registration

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 The Principle Laws Regarding Pesticide Registration (40 CFR)

2.2.3 State Pesticide Regulatory Agencies

2.3 Registration categories

2.3.1 Registration for a Pesticide Product

2.3.2 Supplemental Registration to Distribute a Product Registered by Someone Else

2.3.3 Amending the Registration of a Product Already Registered with the EPA

2.3.4 Unconditional/Conditional Registration

2.4 Pesticide Registration Process in the United States

2.4.1 Overview of the Pesticide Registration Process

2.4.2 Obtaining an EPA Company or Establishment Number

2.4.3 Pre-Registration Meeting

2.4.4 Electronic Submission of Pesticide Applications

2.4.5 Completeness Reviews

2.4.6 Transfer of Product Registrations



Chapter 3: Data Requirements for Pesticides Registration

3.1 Conventional chemical pesticides

3.1.1 Data requirement

3.1.1.1 Fee Payment

3.1.1.2 Cover Letter

3.1.1.3 Application form

3.1.1.4 Confidential Statement of Formula

3.1.1.5 The identity of the applicant

3.1.1.6 Product Chemistry data requirements

3.1.1.7 Toxicity requirement data

3.1.2 Information Requirements of Label

3.1.2.1 Background

3.1.2.2 Purpose

3.1.2.3 Scope

3.1.2.4 The format for Submitting Labels

3.1.3 Time Schedule of Various Applications

3.1.3.1 Content screen review - 21 days

3.1.3.2 Preliminary Technical Screen - 45 ~ 90 days

3.1.3.3 In-Depth Review of Data - Data Deficiencies or Need for Additional Information Identified

3.2 Biochemical pesticides

3.3 Antimicrobial pesticides



Chapter 4: Data Protection/Compensation

4.1 Overview of Data Protection

4.2 The process of Data Protection Application



Chapter 5: Task Forces

5.1 Pesticide Handlers Exposure Database (PHED)

5.2 Agricultural Handler Exposure Task Force (AHETF)

5.3 Agricultural Re-entry Task Force (ARTF)

5.4 Outdoor Residential Exposure Task Force (ORETF)



Chapter 6: Analysis of EPA Registered Pesticides

6.1 Top 30 companies by number of technical product registrations with the EPA

6.2 Product types

6.3 Product toxicities

6.4 Number of approvals by year



Chapter 7: Appendix

7.1 Top 100 agrochemicals retailers

7.2 Form 8570-1

7.3 Form 8570-4

7.4 Form 8570-34

7.5 Form 8570-35

7.6 Form 8570-27



