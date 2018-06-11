United States Physician Office Medical Supply Utilization Trends, Q4 2017

Physician market growth picked up and continues slight expansion, with the national index rising 5.2 points to 33.7 in Q4 2017.

Increases in the Q4 2017 index value are linked to higher reporting in patient volumes.

Index expansion at larger offices (6 or more physicians) continues to outpace that of smaller offices in Q4.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scorecard

3. Index Data

4. Demographics

5. National Breakdown

6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods

8. Contact

