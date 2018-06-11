United States Physician Office Medical Supply Utilization Trends, Q4 2017

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Q4 Physician Office 2017: Medical Supply Utilization Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physician market growth picked up and continues slight expansion, with the national index rising 5.2 points to 33.7 in Q4 2017.

Increases in the Q4 2017 index value are linked to higher reporting in patient volumes.

Index expansion at larger offices (6 or more physicians) continues to outpace that of smaller offices in Q4.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scorecard

3. Index Data

4. Demographics

5. National Breakdown

6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods

8. Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjhbn2/united_states?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-physician-office-medical-supply-utilization-trends-q4-2017-300663979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:30 ET Global Medical Ceramics (Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive)...

15:15 ET Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market 2016-2018 & 2024 by Route of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

United States Physician Office Medical Supply Utilization Trends, Q4 2017

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:00 ET