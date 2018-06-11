United States Physician Office Medical Supply Utilization Trends Report, Q3-2017

Physician market growth picked up and continues slight expansion, with the national index rising 10.8 points to 28.5 in Q3 2017.

Increases in the Q3 2017 index value are linked to higher reporting in patient volumes and medical supply spend.



All measured regions showed index increases in-line with national trends with the exception of southcentral. This region had an index decline of 22.2 points to 19.7 in Q3.



Index expansion at larger offices (6 or more physicians) continues to outpace that of smaller offices in Q3.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Scorecard



3. Index Data



4. Demographics



5. National Breakdown



6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods



8. Contact

