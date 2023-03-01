United States Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting Service 2023

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting - Calendar Strips 2023-2026 - United States" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Report employs the analyst's proprietary probabilistic models to present 6-year forward price range forecasts. Energy professionals in the global energy arena rely on the analyst's research notes to improve their economic performance while managing risk.

Gas Pricing Point:

Algonquin Citygate

Transco Zone 6

TETCO M3

Dominion South Point

Chicago Citygate

Houston Ship Channel

NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures

NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips

Power Pricing Point:

NEPOOL

NYISO

PJM West

PJM AD Hub

NI Hub

ERCOT Houston

Regions Include:

New England

New York City

Mid-Atlantic

Midwest - OH

Midwest - IL

Houston

Midcontinent

Midwest - Rex Zone 3

3 Pacific Northwest

Key Topics Covered:

Market View

Energy Navigator

Week-over-Week Brief

NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures



NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips



New England



New York City



Mid-Atlantic



Midwest - OH



Midwest - IL



Houston



Midcontinent



Midwest - Rex Zone 3

3

Pacific Northwest

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn4s2n-and-natural?w=5

