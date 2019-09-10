United States Private Label Credit Cards Market 2019-2021: Assessment of 20+ Individual Private Label Credit Card Programs

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S., 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A $157 billion dollar industry in 2018 by loan receivables, private label credit card platforms continue to play an integral role in retailer loyalty programs, and the private label credit card industry will continue to benefit from the broader transition from paper-based to electronic payments - and related shifts in consumer purchasing behavior toward the card-friendly realm of digital commerce and in-app payments.



The industry is aggressively pivoting to technology-based strategies, honing data analytics capabilities to target client customers more precisely and effectively in the effort to translate that targeting into consumer purchasing behaviour. However, growth challenges also loom, including competition from instalment loans and increasing credit risk. The greatest threat to private label credit cards, moreover, may be co-branded credit cards.

Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S., 11th Edition, provides a wealth of insight on this growing market, with an emphasis on program features and benefits analysis, loyalty program integration, program- and issuer-specific market sizing, and digital applications.

The analysis in the report:

Provides loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private label credit card market by the issuer for 2016-2018, and loans outstanding and purchase value forecast for 2019-2021, with forecast factors.

Presents an additional assessment of more than 20 individual private label credit card programs, including loans outstanding and purchase value.

Assesses the industry shift to mobile and digital, including retailer mobile app usage and interest by feature and how mobile increasing fits into the loyalty and card strategies of major retailers.

Assesses consumer usage and active usage of private label credit cards segmented by retailer type, as well as monthly private label credit card spending and a portion of balance paid.

Assesses the degree to which a variety of credit card features and benefits would incentivize credit card users (private label and non-private label) users to sign up for a new private label credit card and would incentivize private label cardholders to them more often.

Assesses U.S. private label card programs operated by the industry's leading financial institutions, including Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, including private label card purchase value and loans outstanding by retailer.

Trends general-purpose credit card and store card usage penetration, usage in the past 30 days, and monthly usage frequency during 2011-2017.

Assesses the impact store cards have on the type of payment used at the point of sale, receptivity to promotional marketing and tendency to act on that marketing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Private Label Credit Card and Loyalty Program Analyses

Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends

Private Label Credit Card Application and Usage Motivators

Private Label Credit Card Loyalty and Digital Engagement

Private Label Credit Card Bank Issuers

Alliance Data Systems

Capital One

Citi Retail Services

Synchrony Financial

TD Bank

Wells Fargo

2. Market Size and Forecast

Six Issuers Dominate the Market

Purchase Value by Issuer

Loan Receivables by Issuer

Private Label Credit Cards Market Forecast

3. Private Label Credit Card and Loyalty Program Analyses

American Eagle

The Card: Tailored to Authenticity-Seeking Youth Market

The Loyalty Connection

The App: Connecting to REAL ethos

The Marketing Angle

Forever 21

The Card: Rolling Out the Welcome Kit

The Loyalty Program

The App: Omni-Channel Leverage

Kohl's

The Card

The Loyalty Connection

The App

The Marketing Angle: Simplification and Innovation

Macy's

The Card: Rewarding the Top Tier

The Loyalty Connection

The App

The Marketing Angle

Victoria's Secret

The Card

The Loyalty Connection

The App

The Marketing Angle

Zulily

The Card

The Loyalty Connection

The App

The Marketing Angle

4. Private Label Credit Card Usage Trends

Credit Card Usage Trends Over Time by Card Type

Active Credit Card Usage Trends by Card Type

General-Purpose and Store Credit Card Active Usage Rates

Store Card Usage Frequency Trends

Store Card User Demographics

Private Label Credit Card Users

Types of Private Label Credit Card Used, by Retail Segment

Demographic Analysis

5. Application and Usage Motivators

Private Label Card Application and Usage Frequency Motivators

Overview

Private Label Card Application Motivators

Private Label Card Usage Frequency Motivators

6. Private Label Credit Card Loyalty and Digital Engagement

Cards as Loyalty Barometers

Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps

Retailer-specific mobile apps an important means of consumer engagement

Retailer-Specific Mobile App Usage Methods

Private Label Credit Card User Online and Mobile Engagement

7. Private Label Credit Card Bank Issuers

Alliance Data Systems

Operating Segments

Competitive Positioning

Private Label Credit Card Partners

Top Five Retail Partners

Other Partners

Performance Analysis

Capital One

Program Partners

Walmart

Kohl's

Neiman Marcus

Hudson's Bay Company

Citi Retail Services

Top Five Retail Partners

Other Partners

Bottom Line Importance for Retailers

Performance Analysis

Synchrony Financial

Company Operating Segments

Loan and interest and fee growth over time

Growth strategies

Retail Card Segment

Retail Card Private Label Credit Card Partnerships

Payment Solutions Segment

Payment Solutions Program Partnerships

CareCredit Segment

TD Bank

Target

Nordstrom

Wells Fargo

Dillard's

