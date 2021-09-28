United States Regenerative Medicine Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Focus on Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wound Care, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Dermatology

Sep 28, 2021, 10:45 ET
United States regenerative medicine market is expected to witness robust growth until 2026.
The United States regenerative medicine market is driven by the growing popularity of stem cell-based therapies. Additionally, the use of regenerative medicines for treating chronic diseases, acute insults and maladies is further propelling the market in the country.
The United States regenerative medicine market is segmented based on type, material, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue-engineered products and others.
The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years on account of the growing demand for cell-based immunotherapies and establishment of cures act by FDA to streamline the regenerative medicine market. The segment has the most promising future on account of its capability to restore the lost function of tissues and organs.
Based on application, the market can be fragmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, dermatology and others. The dermatology application segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast years. This can be attributed to the presence of easy grafting techniques for dermatological wounds and diseases.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States regenerative medicine market.
Major players operating in the United States regenerative medicine market include
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Amgen, Inc
- AbbVie, Inc
- Roche Diagnostics Corporation
- Gilead Sciences, Inc
- Astellas Pharma, Inc
- bluebird bio, Inc
- Medtronic USA, Inc
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc
- MiMedx Group Inc
- Vericel Corporation
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type:
- Cell Therapies
- Gene Therapies
- Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies
- Tissue Engineered Products
United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Material:
- Biologically Derived Material
- Synthetic Material
- Pharmaceuticals
- Genetically Engineered Material
United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application:
- Musculoskeletal Disorder
- Wound Care
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Neurology
- Dermatology
- Others
United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region:
- North-East
- Mid-West
- West
- South
