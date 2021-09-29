United States Residential In-ground Pool Markets, 2021-2025 - Aesthetics & Functionality, Smart Pools, & Energy Efficiency Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Residential In-ground Pool Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US residential in-ground pool market, although has slightly declined in 2019, but increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US residential in-ground pool market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US residential in-ground pool market is fragmented with many major market players operating in the US. The key players of the US residential in-ground market are Premier Pools & Spas, Cody Pools, Inc., Keith Zars Pools, Latham Group Inc. and are also profiled with their respective business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

The US residential in-ground pool market is expected to increase, due to rising disposable income, growth in urban population, rising individuals with high net worth, fitness buoyancy, rising preference for smart homes, escalating in-ground pool installed base, increasing surface temperature, rising number of residential units, quality time with family and friends/ recreational activity, increased resale value of the home, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as declining house space, high construction and maintenance cost, unpredictable weather, etc.

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Residential In-ground Pool: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Residential In-ground Pool

2.1.2 History of In-ground Pools in the US

2.1.3 Procedure to Construct a Residential In-ground Pool

2.1.4 Difference Between In-ground and On-ground Pools

2.2 Residential in-ground Pool Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Residential in-ground Pool Segmentation by Pool Type



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market by Number of Installations

3.1.3 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market Value by Pool Type (Concrete, Vinyl and Fiberglass)

3.1.4 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market Number of Installations by Type (Fiberglass and Others)

3.2 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market: Pool Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Concrete Residential In-ground Pool Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Vinyl Residential In-ground Pool Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Fiberglass Residential In-ground Pool Market by Value



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Residential In-ground Pool Market

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pool Construction

4.1.3 Positive Longer Term Effects



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.2 Growth in Urban Population

5.1.3 Rising Individuals with High Net Worth

5.1.4 Fitness Buoyancy

5.1.5 Rising Preference for Smart Homes

5.1.6 Escalating In-ground Pool Installed Base

5.1.7 Increasing Surface Temperature

5.1.8 Rising Number of Residential Units

5.1.9 Quality Time with Family and Friends/ Recreational Activity

5.1.10 Increased Resale Value of the Home

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Declining House Space

5.2.2 High Construction and Maintenance Cost

5.2.3 Unpredictable Weather

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 In-ground Pool Aesthetics

5.3.2 In-ground Pool Functionality

5.3.3 Smart pools

5.3.4 Energy Efficiency



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market Players: key Comparison

6.2 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market Players Comparison by Type

6.3 The US Residential In-ground Pool Market Players Comparison by Location



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Business Strategy

Cody Pools, Inc.

Keith Zars Pools

Latham Group, Inc.

Premier Pools & Spas

