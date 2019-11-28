United States Smart Insulin Pen Market Review 2013-2018 and Forecast to 2026 - U.S. Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of More Than 35% During 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Insulin Pen Market Outlook 2026: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States smart insulin pen market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 35% to reach market value of around US$ 392 Million by 2026. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and development in technology with the introduction of advanced products has increased the acceptance of smart insulin pen in the market.



Smart Insulin Pen Market Outlook 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the United States smart insulin pen market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States smart insulin pen market. The report includes historical data from 2018 and forecasts until 2026.



The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues for smart insulin pen and illustrative forecast to 2026. The report also provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States.

Additionally, the report includes an assessment of reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the insulin pens. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States smart insulin pen market.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States smart insulin pen market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, products offered and recent development.



Key Players



Companion Medical

Diabnext

Digital Medics Ptd. Ltd.

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Diamesco Co. Ltd.

The Latest Industry Data

United States Diabetes Population and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

United States Insulin Users and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

Smart Insulin Pen Users and Forecast (2018 - 2026)

Smart Insulin Pen Market and Forecast (2018 - 2026)

United States Insulin Pen Reimbursement Policies

United States Insulin Pen Regulation System

Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors for the Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Products Offered and Recent Developments

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Diabetes Population & Forecast (2013 - 2026)



3. United States Insulin Users & Forecast (2013 - 2026)



4. United States Smart Insulin Pen Users & Market Analysis (2018 - 2026)

4.1.1 United States Smart Insulin Pen Users & Forecast

4.1.2 United States Smart Insulin Pen Market & Forecast



5. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Smart Insulin Pen Market

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors



6. United States Insulin Pen Reimbursement Policies & Regulation System

6.1 Reimbursement Policies

6.2 Regulation System



7. Key Companies Analysis

7.1 Companion Medical

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Smart Insulin Pen Products Offered

7.1.3 Recent Development

7.2 Diabnext

7.3 Digital Medics Ptd Ltd.

7.4 Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

7.5 Diamesco Co. Ltd.



List of Tables

Table 7-1: Worldwide Healthcare Spending on Diabetes (Billion US$), 2015 & 2040

List of Figures

Figure 2-1: United States Diabetes Population (Thousand), 2013 - 2018

Figure 2-2: United States Diabetes Population Forecast (Thousand), 2019 - 2026

Figure 3-1: United States Insulin Users (Thousand),2013 - 2018

Figure 3-2: United States Insulin Users Forecast (Thousand),2019 - 2026

Figure 6-9: United States Smart Insulin Pen Users & Forecast (Thousand), 2018 - 2026

Figure 6-10: United States Smart Insulin Pen Market & Forecast (Million US$), 2018 - 2026

