United States Specimen Retrieval and Foreign-Body Removal Market 2019-2025: Competitive Analysis, Market Trends, Developments, Procedure Numbers, & Procedure Codes Investigated

The "Specimen Retrieval and Foreign-Body Removal Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the largest segment was the specimen retrieval device market, which accounted for the majority of the total market value. Growth of this market is primarily driven by the polyp retrieval trap segment, which is a low-cost alternative to specimen retrieval nets.

Specimen retrieval devices are used for retrieving tissue samples or excised polyps in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. They are most often used in conjunction with polypectomy snares. After a polyp has been excised by a snare, a specimen retrieval device is used to retrieve the specimen, which is then sent to a lab to be tested.

Specimen retrieval devices are segmented into polyp retrieval traps, which are simple plastic devices that trap polyps into one or several chambers using suction, and specimen retrieval nets, which are similar to baskets. Foreign body removal devices are used to remove foreign objects that have been ingested or rectally inserted by an individual.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers

3. Specimen Retrieval And Foreign-Body Removal Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Specimen Retrieval Device Market

3.3.1.1 Polyp Retrieval Trap Market

3.3.1.2 Specimen Retrieval Net Market

3.3.2 Total Foreign-Body Removal Device Market

3.3.2.1 Foreign-Body Removal Net Market

3.3.2.2 Foreign-Body Removal Grasper Market

3.3.2.3 Foreign-Body Removal Snare Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5.1 Specimen Retrieval and Foreign-Body Removal Device Market

3.5.2 Specimen Retrieval Device Market

3.5.3 Foreign-Body Removal Device Market

Companies Mentioned

US Endoscopy

Boston Scientific

CONMED

Olympus

Cook Medical

Diversatek Healthcare

Endo-Therapeutics

Medivators

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

