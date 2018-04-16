United States Teleshopping Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023: Market is Estimated to Surpass $ 15.2 Billion by the End of 2018

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Infomercials & Dedicated Channels), By Category, By Payment Mode (Debit/Credit Card, Cash on Delivery, etc.), By Source of Order (Television & Internet), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The teleshopping market is estimated to surpass $ 15.2 billion by the end of 2018 in the US.
The country's teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US.
Strengthening position of many e-commerce giants in the United States, which offer products at much lower cost as compared to teleshopping companies is further expected to negatively impact the teleshopping market in the country over the next five years.
United States Teleshopping Market, 2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in the US:
- Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Operation Type (Infomercials & Dedicated Channels), By Category, By Payment Mode (Debit/Credit Card, Cash on Delivery, etc.), By Source of Order (Television & Internet)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
United States teleshopping market is dominated by:
- QVC, Inc.
- HSN, Inc.
- EVINE Live Inc.
- Shop LC
- America's Collectibles Network
- Tristar Products, Inc.
- Ideal Shopping Direct Limited
- Gem Shopping Network Inc.
- America's Value Channel
- Canis Television and Media Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Teleshopping: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview
6. United States Teleshopping Market Outlook
7. United States Dedicated Channel Market Outlook
8. United States Infomercial Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Business Model Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. United States Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
