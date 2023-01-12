United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment: Budget Overview, Funding Request Breakdown, Top Programs/Projects, Spending Analysis, Top 10 Contractors

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study outlines the Administration's most relevant programs and contracts. It also identifies current trends and challenges and short- and long-term growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove the need for contactless technology and self-service automation in airport procedures. Companies and providers are incorporating new technologies into their products to meet this demand, while also maintaining a watertight security approach.

In this study, the publisher assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US Government agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to protect US transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce.

At present, the Administration is looking to update its networks, IT architecture, and information-sharing tools, which can boost its contracting activity with small businesses. However, implementing modernization efforts and acquiring modern technologies can make the TSA incur high costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Transport Security Administration (TSA)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Research

Context - Airport Security in the United States

Trends and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Budget Overview

Funding Request Breakdown

Top Programs/Projects

Spending Analysis

Top 10 Contractors

Contracts by Office

Contracts by Purpose

Companies to Watch

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Related to the TSA

3. Key Conclusion

Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. US TSA Budget Assessment, 2023

Growth Opportunity 1 - Pre-Trip Documentation Check Applications and Websites

Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Detection Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Biometric and Computer Vision Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t3r9n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets