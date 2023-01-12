United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment: Budget Overview, Funding Request Breakdown, Top Programs/Projects, Spending Analysis, Top 10 Contractors

Jan 12, 2023, 08:15 ET
The "US Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study outlines the Administration's most relevant programs and contracts. It also identifies current trends and challenges and short- and long-term growth opportunities.
The COVID-19 pandemic drove the need for contactless technology and self-service automation in airport procedures. Companies and providers are incorporating new technologies into their products to meet this demand, while also maintaining a watertight security approach.
In this study, the publisher assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US Government agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to protect US transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce.
At present, the Administration is looking to update its networks, IT architecture, and information-sharing tools, which can boost its contracting activity with small businesses. However, implementing modernization efforts and acquiring modern technologies can make the TSA incur high costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Transport Security Administration (TSA)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Research
- Context - Airport Security in the United States
- Trends and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Budget Overview
- Funding Request Breakdown
- Top Programs/Projects
- Spending Analysis
- Top 10 Contractors
- Contracts by Office
- Contracts by Purpose
- Companies to Watch
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Related to the TSA
3. Key Conclusion
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
4. US TSA Budget Assessment, 2023
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Pre-Trip Documentation Check Applications and Websites
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Automated Detection Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Biometric and Computer Vision Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t3r9n
